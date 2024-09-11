All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Bortoleto edging closer to Sauber race deal for 2025

Young Brazilian could get nod to land seat at future Audi Formula 1 team

Jonathan Noble Roberto Chinchero
Upd:
Gabriel Bortoleto, Invicta Racing

Formula 2 title contender Gabriel Bortoleto has emerged as the frontrunner to land the second Sauber seat in 2025 - if the squad opts to pursue the young driver route.

The Brazilian, who won the FIA F3 title in 2023,  is coming on the back of an encouraging F2 campaign where he has taken two feature race victories and is currently second in the standings. He is just 10.5 points behind championship leader Isack Hadjar with events in Baku, Qatar and Abu Dhabi to go.

Bortoleto’s name first emerged as a Sauber option several weeks ago, at a time when it appeared incumbent Valtteri Bottas was the favourite to secure a cockpit there for next season.

However, on the back of an impressive F2 feature race victory for Bortoleto in Monza, sources have suggested that the team’s management has become more serious in recent days about the youngster becoming Nico Hulkenberg’s team-mate.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Invicta Racing

Gabriel Bortoleto, Invicta Racing

Photo by: Invicta Virtuosi Racing

New Audi CTO and COO Mattia Binotto said recently that the squad needed to weigh up whether to slot in an experienced driver alongside Hulkenberg or opt for a youngster.

“It's definitely something that we need to judge: are we going for experience or something else?” he said.

Read Also:

“This is a project which is looking to a long-term objective, so what's the best for us from now to the final goal? Is it more having short-term experience and then moving to something different?

“We need to decide and today I think we are not in the position to answer. We are certainly listening to all potential drivers. We are certainly evaluating what the pros and the cons are for the best compromise.”

Pursuing Bortoleto as an option would require Sauber to reach an agreement with McLaren to either release him or loan him out, as he is part of its young driver programme. The Woking-based squad has invested in developing him and last week he completed his first F1 test in a 2022 McLaren at the Red Bull Ring.

Sources claim that McLaren has already indicated it will not stand in Bortoleto’s way if there is a chance of him landing an F1 seat elsewhere, but this has not been confirmed by the team.

However, rumours that McLaren has agreed to release him from his contract or sanctioned a loan deal are understood to be wide of the mark, as discussions have not got that far yet.

Gabriel Bortoleto, McLaren junior driver

Gabriel Bortoleto, McLaren junior driver

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Interest in Bortoleto would appear to be bad news for Bottas, who is seeking a fresh contract from Sauber to carry through into next year.

Having endured a frustrating season with the Hinwil-based outfit, he felt that Binotto’s arrival had lifted hopes for the future and opened more interest in him remaining on board.

Speaking at the Italian Grand Prix, Bottas expressed confidence that Binotto would understand the value his vast experience could bring.

"Options are limited for me,” said the Finn. “That's how it is...[Mattia] really understands what he can get out of me for the team. So that's a good thing for me, obviously. And if I can get involved into a project for the years ahead, which is an interesting project, a car manufacturer, then I'm interested as well.

"So I think there's interest on both ways. And, yeah, we've made some progress. But I don't want to give anything more than that."

Should Bortoleto get the nod for the Sauber seat, then he would be the third total rookie to step up to Formula 1 next year – alongside Andrea Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes and Jack Doohan at Alpine.

Oliver Bearman is also confirmed for a 2025 race seat at Haas, but the young Briton has already competed at a grand prix, as a stand-in for Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia, and is racing in Azerbaijan this weekend as a replacement for the banned Kevin Magnussen.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Obituary: March and Arrows F1 co-founder Alan Rees
Next article Liberty boss: Hamilton wants a MotoGP team because F1's growth can be replicated

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Newey claims Verstappen has been unfairly demonised

Newey claims Verstappen has been unfairly demonised

Formula 1
Newey claims Verstappen has been unfairly demonised
Honda and Alpine in procedural breach of F1 cost cap

Honda and Alpine in procedural breach of F1 cost cap

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Honda and Alpine in procedural breach of F1 cost cap
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October
More from
Gabriel Bortoleto
How the "stars aligned" for Bortoleto's stunning last-to-first F2 victory

How the "stars aligned" for Bortoleto's stunning last-to-first F2 victory

FIA F2
Monza
How the "stars aligned" for Bortoleto's stunning last-to-first F2 victory
How an Alonso protege is shaping up to take F2 by storm

How an Alonso protege is shaping up to take F2 by storm

FIA F2
How an Alonso protege is shaping up to take F2 by storm
F3 champion Bortoleto graduates to F2 with Virtuosi

F3 champion Bortoleto graduates to F2 with Virtuosi

FIA F2
F3 champion Bortoleto graduates to F2 with Virtuosi
Sauber
More from
Sauber
Audi admits to youth versus experience dilemma over F1 driver choice

Audi admits to youth versus experience dilemma over F1 driver choice

Formula 1
Italian GP
Audi admits to youth versus experience dilemma over F1 driver choice
Audi admits it “cannot accept” Sauber’s current F1 performances

Audi admits it “cannot accept” Sauber’s current F1 performances

Formula 1
Italian GP
Audi admits it “cannot accept” Sauber’s current F1 performances
How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

Latest news

The NASCAR Cup playoff contenders needing a rebound at Watkins Glen

The NASCAR Cup playoff contenders needing a rebound at Watkins Glen

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
The NASCAR Cup playoff contenders needing a rebound at Watkins Glen
Palou vs. Power: The championship-clinching scenarios for IndyCar's finale

Palou vs. Power: The championship-clinching scenarios for IndyCar's finale

INDY IndyCar
Nashville
Palou vs. Power: The championship-clinching scenarios for IndyCar's finale
JA on F1 Podcast: How to build a winning F1 team

JA on F1 Podcast: How to build a winning F1 team

MISC General
JA on F1 Podcast: How to build a winning F1 team
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

MISC General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda, and Aston Martin's engineers together for a 2026 title tilt
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers
Why the turbine Lotus experiment failed to realise its potential in F1

Why the turbine Lotus experiment failed to realise its potential in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why the turbine Lotus experiment failed to realise its potential in F1
How the chief architect of McLaren's improvement plans to continue its rise

How the chief architect of McLaren's improvement plans to continue its rise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
How the chief architect of McLaren's improvement plans to continue its rise
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe