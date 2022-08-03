Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 in 2023 Next / FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoops tests after Zhou's British GP crash
Formula 1 News

Szafnauer: No issue in bringing Ricciardo back to Alpine F1 team

Alpine Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer has not ruled out a return to the Enstone team for Daniel Ricciardo, should it not be able to keep Oscar Piastri.

Adam Cooper
By:
Szafnauer: No issue in bringing Ricciardo back to Alpine F1 team

Alpine still hopes the younger Australian will slot into the seat vacated by Fernando Alonso, and believes it has a valid contract to that effect.

The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that Piastri will drive in 2023, but shortly afterwards the Australian took to social media to deny that was the case.

Piastri is understood to have agreed a deal to go to McLaren at a time when it looked like his only option to race in 2023 was if Alpine loaned him to Williams, an arrangement that he and manager Mark Webber did not want to pursue.

The sudden availability of the Alonso seat has complicated matters for all parties.

Should Piastri win any upcoming legal tussle and end up going to McLaren then Alpine will have to look outside to replace him.

Szafnauer noted that following Monday’s announcement of Alonso’s move to Aston Martin he had already “fielded a bunch of calls from other potential drivers.”

If Ricciardo is ousted from McLaren to make way for Piastri, as a multiple race winner he will potentially be one of the most attractive options on the market, despite his recent patchy form for the Woking outfit.

The problem is that having been hired by the then Renault organisation at great expense to lead the team into the future Ricciardo decided early in his second season in 2020 to jump ship and join McLaren for 2021.

That decision didn’t go down well in the Renault camp, and while the team management has changed – with Cyril Abiteboul gone with Szafnauer and Laurent Rossi now at the helm – it could still be an issue.

Indeed, it’s understood that Renault Group boss Luca de Meo was especially frustrated by Ricciardo’s departure.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

However when asked about Ricciardo by Autosport, Szafnauer compared the situation with Alonso’s ability to return to teams, and insisted the priority was to find the right drivers to help the team with its 100-race plan of getting to the front of the field.

“I mean, if you look at Fernando, for example, he comes and goes, and I think that happens to other drivers too,” he said, speaking before Piastri's statement denying he has signed an Alpine F1 deal for 2023.

“And I don't think that's an issue at all. I think what we need to focus on is, like I say, the plans that we have for the next 89-88 races.

“We've got to make sure that we complement that plan with the best driver that we can, and there are some options out there for us. And we put the best driver in next to Esteban [Ocon], so that we can move forward towards what we've been planning.”

Read Also:

Speaking before Piastri’s social media statement, Szafnauer also insisted the team could work with the youngster should he ultimately be confirmed in the seat, despite the potential damage done to the relationship by his attempt to move to McLaren.

He compared the situation to that at BAR when Jenson Button appeared to be going to Williams for 2005, but ultimately remained with the Brackley team following a legal battle.

“I've been around long enough where I've seen this kind of thing actually play out and happen,” he said.

“When Jenson signed with Williams and ended up at British American Racing Honda, if you remember those days, there was absolutely no issue. I mean, I know Oscar is different from Jenson. Hopefully we don't have to go down that route, anyway.

Podium: Second place Juan Pablo Montoya, McLaren; Race winner Fernando Alonso, Renault and third place Jenson Button, BAR

Podium: Second place Juan Pablo Montoya, McLaren; Race winner Fernando Alonso, Renault and third place Jenson Button, BAR

Photo by: Sutton Images

“But your presumption was, oh, a driver wants to go somewhere else. So hopefully that's not the case. But I have seen it where a driver actually signed with another team incorrectly, so had to drive for the team that he initially signed with.

“And it was absolutely no issue. Jenson at the time did a stellar job at BAR, and never ended up at Williams.”

shares
comments

Related video

Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 in 2023
Previous article

Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 in 2023
Next article

FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoops tests after Zhou's British GP crash

FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoops tests after Zhou's British GP crash
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoops tests after Zhou's British GP crash
Formula 1

FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoops tests after Zhou's British GP crash

Alpine: Piastri can’t leave us for McLaren F1 seat in wake of shock Alonso exit Belgian GP
Formula 1

Alpine: Piastri can’t leave us for McLaren F1 seat in wake of shock Alonso exit

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: “Two-for-one” Hungary F1 pass on Alpines gave “a bit of a buzz” Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: “Two-for-one” Hungary F1 pass on Alpines gave “a bit of a buzz”

Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future "wasn't a surprise" to McLaren French GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future "wasn't a surprise" to McLaren

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

Alpine More
Alpine
Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023
Formula 1

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023

Alpine only learned Alonso had joined Aston Martin F1 in press release Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Alpine only learned Alonso had joined Aston Martin F1 in press release

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: Alonso, Piastri, Aston and Alpine - making sense of driver market madness
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Alonso, Piastri, Aston and Alpine - making sense of driver market madness

Formula 1 might be heading into its summer break but the driver market has erupted following Fernando Alonso’s switch to Aston Martin for 2023.

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?

The role of a team principal is a varied and important one, but who are the team principals and what do they do? Click here to find out.

Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 on multi-year deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 on multi-year deal

Williams has confirmed that Alex Albon will remain with its Formula 1 team for the 2023 season and beyond on a multi-year deal.

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023

The Alpine Formula 1 team is adamant that its contract with Oscar Piastri for 2023 is legally watertight, despite the Australian insisting he will not drive for the Enstone team.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Plus

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
14 h
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision Plus

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Plus

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But MARK GALLAGHER thinks this is highly unlikely

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win Plus

Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.