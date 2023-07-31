Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff
Outgoing Alpine Formula 1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer says he hopes that the “future is bright” for the staff members he is leaving behind at Enstone and Viry-Chatillon.
After 18 months in charge of the team, Szafnauer completed his final weekend with Alpine at Spa on Sunday evening, following Friday's announcement of his departure.
He will be replaced on an interim basis by Bruno Famin, who is also Alpine’s VP of motorsport.
After Sunday’s race Szafnauer said an emotional farewell to team members in the garage and motorhome before heading to the airport. His tenure officially ends on Monday.
"For me personally, I'll be alright and I'm fine,” he told Autosport just before he left the paddock.
“It's just my worry is for the all the wonderful men and women at Enstone and Viry that work hard and do a good job. I hope their future is bright.
"I was just getting into my stride, starting to know everybody, how to motivate them. You know, a high tide lifts all boats, and I was just getting to the point where I was raising the tide.
"There were people, not me so much, but people crying and saying goodbye. I told them, ‘Look, I'm still alive, I didn't die! I'll be alright.’"
Szafnauer ended on a high with a solid weekend at Spa for the team after the double retirements at both Silverstone and the Hungaroring.
Pierre Gasly finished third in Saturday’s sprint, but then lost out in Sunday’s main race when he was caught behind Oscar Piastri’s damaged McLaren at the start, before recovering to 11th.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523
Photo by: Alpine
Meanwhile, Esteban Ocon put in a charge from 14th on the grid to eighth at the flag, finishing just a second behind the McLaren of Lando Norris.
“Another couple of laps and it looked like we were catching Lando at the end,” said Szafnauer.
“It was really good. Decent pace, we showed that yesterday too, with Pierre finishing third.
“So a very good race, and unfortunately Pierre was compromised at the beginning when he got stuck behind Piastri, and he went so far back.
“I mean, he was running 18th for most of the race effectively. So for him to come back to 11th and nearly get there was also good.
“So a sprint podium and good points in Spa, fighting with McLaren. Two races ago it was all, 'Oh, they're going to win the world championship now,' and here we were fighting with them.”
Related video
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri
F1 risks “catastrophe” if engine move ends up in BOP, warns Wolff
Latest news
Albon: “Vicious cycle” meant slicks were quicker in the wet at F1 Belgian GP
Albon: “Vicious cycle” meant slicks were quicker in the wet at F1 Belgian GP Albon: “Vicious cycle” meant slicks were quicker in the wet at F1 Belgian GP
The road to becoming Britain's first Formula E champion
The road to becoming Britain's first Formula E champion The road to becoming Britain's first Formula E champion
Ricciardo chasing answers after struggling to get AlphaTauri F1 car to “bite”
Ricciardo chasing answers after struggling to get AlphaTauri F1 car to “bite” Ricciardo chasing answers after struggling to get AlphaTauri F1 car to “bite”
Newgarden: Penske must “elevate our game” to challenge Palou in IndyCar
Newgarden: Penske must “elevate our game” to challenge Palou in IndyCar Newgarden: Penske must “elevate our game” to challenge Palou in IndyCar
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass
The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.