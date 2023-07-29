Subscribe
Previous / F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen pips Piastri to sprint pole in delayed session Next / Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Prost “saddened and distressed” over Alpine F1’s “huge mistake”

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost says he is “saddened and distressed” by the “huge mistake” Alpine has made with its team.  

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alain Prost, Renault F1 Team

On a weekend when the French F1 outfit announced the exit of team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane as part of a shake-up, Prost has voiced his dismay at what has become of the squad.  

The Frenchman, who was an advisor and non-executive director for the Renault/Alpine squad from 2015 until 2022, thinks that the French sportscar maker has made a critical error in allowing too much corporate influence. 

“I love this team, and I am saddened and distressed to see it in its current state,” he said in a lengthy interview with L’Equipe.   

“It deserves better and has everything it needs to succeed. I simply believe you need to rely on history to understand what went wrong.   

“If you look at the great success stories from the last 30 years, you will see a simple structure – unlike an industrial organisation chart – built around three or four strong personalities, coupled with a winning driver.”   

Prost cited examples of Jean Todt working with Ross Brawn and Michael Schumacher at Ferrari, Mercedes having Toto Wolff, Niki Lauda and James Allison alongside Lewis Hamilton and Christian Horner and Adrian Newey’s alliance helping deliver titles for Red Bull with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.  

He also said that on all occasions, the parent companies were also run by CEOs who understood and supported the efforts of the F1 team – something he thinks is sorely lacking at Renault.  

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“They knew the codes of F1, and had the necessary nimbleness and flexibility to let their people make the decisions,” he said.   

“Red Bull's decision not to partner with Porsche actually stems from this refusal to yield to those overly heavy decisions from the board, from people who don't know F1.   

“In my years at Renault, how many times did I hear in the hallways of the headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt that F1 was a simple sport that could be managed from home by the men in place.   

Read Also:

“That was a huge mistake, as was proven with the last of the directors, Laurent Rossi, whom Luca de Meo let go a week ago.   

“Laurent Rossi is the best example of the Dunning-Kruger effect, that of an inept manager who thinks he can overcome his incompetence with his arrogance and his lack of humanity towards his people.   

“He was Alpine's boss for 18 months and thought he understood everything from the outset, yet that couldn't be further from the truth. His management stopped the momentum the team had built since 2016, achieving these podiums and that win.”  

The Dunning-Kruger effect relates to when a person’s lack of knowledge and skills in a certain area causes them to overestimate their own competence.  

While Alpine’s interim team principal Bruno Famin is convinced the squad has a plan in place to achieve success quickly in F1, Prost remains unconvinced.  

“Let's hope the decision that was made on Friday, with other people being replaced, will be a salutary shock to the team,” he said.  

“When you look back at Renault's success, you will find a man – Flavio Briatore – and a legendary driver – Fernando Alonso – supported by a management team [Patrick Faure, Louis Schweitzer] who, at the time, implemented this philosophy of quick decision-making by specialists.   

“It is amusing to see that F1 directors are often invited to conferences on management by major companies to speak about reactivity and flexibility. It rarely is the other way round…[of company managers being invited to speak about F1].”   

Additional reporting by Benjamin Vinel

shares
comments

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen pips Piastri to sprint pole in delayed session

Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Mercedes must "up its game" with driver communication in F1 qualifying

Wolff: Mercedes must "up its game" with driver communication in F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Wolff: Mercedes must "up its game" with driver communication in F1 qualifying Wolff: Mercedes must "up its game" with driver communication in F1 qualifying

Wolff: Hamilton's F1 sprint penalty harsh as FIA explains decision

Wolff: Hamilton's F1 sprint penalty harsh as FIA explains decision

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Wolff: Hamilton's F1 sprint penalty harsh as FIA explains decision Wolff: Hamilton's F1 sprint penalty harsh as FIA explains decision

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Alpine More
Alpine
Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under fire Alpine

Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under fire Alpine

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under fire Alpine Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under fire Alpine

A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1

A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1

Formula 1
Belgian GP

A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1 A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Plus
Plus
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Latest news

London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

FE Formula E
London ePrix II

London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP

Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP

BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three

BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three

BTCC BTCC
Croft Circuit

BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three

Verstappen "50/50" on response to F1 race engineer in tense Belgian GP exchange

Verstappen "50/50" on response to F1 race engineer in tense Belgian GP exchange

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Verstappen "50/50" on response to F1 race engineer in tense Belgian GP exchange Verstappen "50/50" on response to F1 race engineer in tense Belgian GP exchange

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe