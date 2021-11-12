Tickets Subscribe
Szafnauer has "no intention of leaving" Aston Martin amid Alpine links
Formula 1 News

Szafnauer has "no intention of leaving" Aston Martin amid Alpine links

By:

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Otmar Szafnauer says he has "no intention of leaving" amid recent Alpine links, but has drawn short of directly denying contact with the team.

Szafnauer has "no intention of leaving" Aston Martin amid Alpine links

Reports emerged this week linking Szafnauer with a possible switch to Alpine as part of the French team's management restructuring in the near future.

Szafnauer - who has long-served as the boss of the Silverstone-based F1 squad from its Force India and Racing Point days - was recently joined at Aston Martin by former McLaren F1 chief Martin Whitmarsh as Group CEO.

Szafnauer took to Instagram to call the reports "pure media speculation and not based on fact" on Thursday evening. Aston Martin had also responded to a request for comment by calling it "speculative conjecture".

It led to a grilling for Szafnauer about his future during Friday's FIA press conference at Interlagos, during which he said he was "as surprised as anybody else" to read the reports.

"It's always humbling and flattering to say if Alpine are reorganising, I think [Alpine CEO] Laurent Rossi said that in Mexico, for the media to speculate that I could be wanted there," Szafnauer said. "It's always nice to be wanted."

Asked by Autosport if he could categorically say he would be with Aston Martin next year, Szafnauer said: "I've been at the team for 12 years, I have no intention of leaving.

"I love this team. Most of the senior managers, especially through Racing Point, the senior leadership team was recruited and put there by myself, and I have no intentions of leaving them.

"I've been loyal to this team. I've had many, many offers in the 12 years that I've been working for this team, especially in the days of the bankruptcy and insolvency.

"I could have left many times, but I'm loyal to the employees there."

"Throughout the remainder of the press conference, Szafnauer was given a number of opportunities to directly deny he had been in contact with Alpine or could join them in the future, but fell short of doing so."

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Aston Martin F1, is interviewed

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Szafnauer was asked if he was absolutely not joining Alpine at any stage in the future, to which he replied: "I learned a long, long time ago that predicting the future is an impossibility. And if I could do that, I would be in Vegas now."

Szafnauer said he had not spoken about the reports with Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, but felt sure they would catch up at some point soon.

"We haven't talked about rumours," Szafnauer said. "There's lots of stuff that goes on in the media that we don't talk about."

Despite being "reticent to disclose contractual details", Szafnauer did confirm that he had "a long-term contract in place with Aston" when asked by Autosport if he had a deal for next year.

Szafnauer noted that "many, many teams" had contacted him about a possible job this year when asked if he'd had contact with Alpine, and then referred to a press conference which occurred seven months ago that he thought may have sparked the reports.

"I think it was, I was sitting next to Laurent Rossi when [Jonathan] McEvoy asked if Aston Martin were recruiting a CEO to take my job, and I knew nothing of that," Szafnauer said.

"Jokingly, Rossi said, 'ah, if you're leaving, come talk to us', and that was about it. I don't know if that's what sparked the Auto Hebdo article."

Szafnauer added: "Like I said, I'm fully committed to the team I'm in. I've been there forever. I have no intentions of leaving.

"I've got to focus on the rest of the season. The season hasn't gone quite to what we thought it was going to, how it was going to go."

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Plus

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Autosport was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
