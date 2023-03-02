Subscribe
Previous / Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend Next / F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Magazine: F1 2023 season preview

The new Formula 1 season is kicking off so it’s time for our bumper season preview in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (2 March).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: F1 2023 season preview

After three days in Bahrain we know a little more about what F1 could look like in 2023. Some of what we learned from testing was fairly predictable – Red Bull looks impressive and Ferrari appears in the ballpark – but some of it was more surprising, such as the pace and confidence from Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin.

In this week’s 108-page special, our F1 team delves into the details from testing before running through some of the big themes to look out for as the paddock prepares to get the real 2023 action under way in Bahrain this weekend. We hear from Lewis Hamilton, key figures at Alpine and the three (full-time) rookies of the year. There’s also our traditional team-by-team guide.

It’s not just F1 that kicks off this weekend. Both the F2 and F3 championships will be in Bahrain as well. Megan White talks to the two British stars at single-seater powerhouse Prema, Ollie Bearman (F2) and Zak O’Sullivan (F3), as well as highlighting their likely title rivals.

The competitive IndyCar Series also gets going in St Petersburg. David Malsher-Lopez picks out the main storylines, plus ponders the championship’s troubles with its future hybrid engine regulations.

Already well under way is the first season of Formula E’s Gen3 era. Jake Boxall-Legge was in South Africa to watch Antonio Felix da Costa storm through from 11th to win one of the finest races in the championship’s history.

Thanks to the Classic Sports Car Club, the UK racing season got going earlier than usual. Marcus Pye was at Silverstone to see the gamble pay off, plus we have coverage of the Pomeroy Trophy and usual round-up of club news in our National section. Stephen Lickorish also investigates the latest challenge facing grassroots racers in a special feature…

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

shares
comments

Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend

F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden

Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Magazine: F1 2023 launch season kicks off, and more

Magazine: F1 2023 launch season kicks off, and more

General

Magazine: F1 2023 launch season kicks off, and more Magazine: F1 2023 launch season kicks off, and more

Magazine: Karun Chandhok answers Big Questions of F1 2023

Magazine: Karun Chandhok answers Big Questions of F1 2023

General

Magazine: Karun Chandhok answers Big Questions of F1 2023 Magazine: Karun Chandhok answers Big Questions of F1 2023

Latest news

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

INDY IndyCar

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023? Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

F1 Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

F1 Formula 1

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Stuart Codling

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Somerfield

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.