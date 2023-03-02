Magazine: F1 2023 season preview
The new Formula 1 season is kicking off so it’s time for our bumper season preview in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (2 March).
After three days in Bahrain we know a little more about what F1 could look like in 2023. Some of what we learned from testing was fairly predictable – Red Bull looks impressive and Ferrari appears in the ballpark – but some of it was more surprising, such as the pace and confidence from Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin.
In this week’s 108-page special, our F1 team delves into the details from testing before running through some of the big themes to look out for as the paddock prepares to get the real 2023 action under way in Bahrain this weekend. We hear from Lewis Hamilton, key figures at Alpine and the three (full-time) rookies of the year. There’s also our traditional team-by-team guide.
It’s not just F1 that kicks off this weekend. Both the F2 and F3 championships will be in Bahrain as well. Megan White talks to the two British stars at single-seater powerhouse Prema, Ollie Bearman (F2) and Zak O’Sullivan (F3), as well as highlighting their likely title rivals.
The competitive IndyCar Series also gets going in St Petersburg. David Malsher-Lopez picks out the main storylines, plus ponders the championship’s troubles with its future hybrid engine regulations.
Already well under way is the first season of Formula E’s Gen3 era. Jake Boxall-Legge was in South Africa to watch Antonio Felix da Costa storm through from 11th to win one of the finest races in the championship’s history.
Thanks to the Classic Sports Car Club, the UK racing season got going earlier than usual. Marcus Pye was at Silverstone to see the gamble pay off, plus we have coverage of the Pomeroy Trophy and usual round-up of club news in our National section. Stephen Lickorish also investigates the latest challenge facing grassroots racers in a special feature…
Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend
F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden
Latest news
Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?
Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season
How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy
Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
