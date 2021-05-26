Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Stroll relieved to finish F1 Monaco GP after kerb jumps "rattled my brain"

By:

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll says his kerb jumping in the Monaco Grand Prix “rattled my brain” and believed it would force him to retire from the race.

TV cameras twice caught Stroll leaping over the kerbs at the exit of the Swimming Pool, where Charles Leclerc crashed heavily in Q3.

On the second occasion, Stroll first clipped the inside barrier on the right, something that – as in Leclerc’s case – often leads to steering failure and heavy contact with the barrier at the exit.

However, Stroll survived the incidents and used an unusual strategy of a long opening stint on the hard tyre to jump from 13th on the grid to eighth at the flag, backing up team-mate Sebastian Vettel’s fifth place.

"It rattled my brain a little bit!” Stroll told Autosport, when asked about the kerb jumping.

"I was a bit surprised. I thought my day was kind of done actually, after the second one.

“The first one I kind of managed to save it, but second one, I had a big thump on the inside. And normally when you got a big thump on the inside, we all know how it ends, so I was pretty happy. I used up my jokers there."

Stroll conceded that he was worried about starting on the hard rubber and losing ground as he got temperature into the tyres.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"It wasn't ideal,” he said. “But I still got a pretty good launch. And, the soft tyre runners didn't really pull away from me too much on the launch.

"So, all in all, it wasn't as bad as I expected it to be or as difficult as I expected it to be at the beginning.

"I think our race was from lap 50 to lap 60 on the hard, hoping for a safety car, or just something to happen. And we managed to just actually overcut the others, Esteban [Ocon] and [Antonio] Giovinazzi on pace.

“I wasn't expecting that before the race. I mean, I expected them to have some good pace on that second stint, and we were going to maybe benefit from a safety car or something. But, in the end, we just had good pace. We were able to do it on good pace."

Stroll’s only worry was the threat of a penalty for crossing the line at the pit exit.

The team didn’t want to distract him by telling him about the investigation, but he found out for himself from the giant TV screen on the way up from Ste Devote.

"I knew it was on the edge, but I thought I was racing Ocon, I heard 'racing Ocon,' so I pushed quite hard, but in the end we had like six seconds gap to him when we exited the pitlane," Stroll said.

"Actually, they didn't tell me on the radio, but I saw it on the Jumbotron when I was driving. I saw ‘under investigation’.

"I put in some good laps for that, I didn't know, but I had like 30 seconds at the end to the cars behind, so a 10-second penalty would still be OK."

Stroll conceded that his result was helped by problems for other drivers, including polesitter Leclerc.

He said Aston has "still got some work to do" to be consistently challenging for strong results.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Lance Stroll
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Adam Cooper

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

Obituary: Max Mosley 1940-2021
General

Obituary: Max Mosley 1940-2021

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his team-mate's F1 career climb Plus
Formula 1

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his team-mate's F1 career climb

Lance Stroll More
Lance Stroll
Stroll drops to eighth place with post-race F1 penalty at Emilia Romagna GP Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Stroll drops to eighth place with post-race F1 penalty at Emilia Romagna GP

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition Plus
Formula 1

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston Martin F1 car Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston Martin F1 car

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin: Flexi-wing clampdown could cost some F1 teams 0.5s Monaco GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin: Flexi-wing clampdown could cost some F1 teams 0.5s

Szafnauer: Aston Martin must be realistic now P3 ‘a step too far’ Monaco GP
Formula 1

Szafnauer: Aston Martin must be realistic now P3 ‘a step too far’

Does Aston have a case in F1 2021’s big technical row? Plus
Formula 1

Does Aston have a case in F1 2021’s big technical row?

