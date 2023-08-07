Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season

Twelve races down there's a lot of data available to explain where Red Bull is so good, how McLaren and Aston Martin changed throughout the season, where Mercedes and Ferrari need to improve, and how far back the midfield teams really are this season.

Martyn Lee chats with Jon Noble and returning special guest Blake ‘BrrrakeF1’ Hinsey, ex-Red Bull performance engineer, to discuss all the biggest data points of F1 2023 so far.

Head over to Blake’s YouTube channel or BuyMeACoffee channel.