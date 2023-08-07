Video: The data behind the first half of the F1 2023 season
What can we learn from the data of Formula 1 in 2023 so far?
Twelve races down there's a lot of data available to explain where Red Bull is so good, how McLaren and Aston Martin changed throughout the season, where Mercedes and Ferrari need to improve, and how far back the midfield teams really are this season.
Martyn Lee chats with Jon Noble and returning special guest Blake ‘BrrrakeF1’ Hinsey, ex-Red Bull performance engineer, to discuss all the biggest data points of F1 2023 so far.
Head over to Blake’s YouTube channel or BuyMeACoffee channel.
Stroll made "aggressive" return from pre-season injury having seen Aston's F1 step
Why Pirelli is pushing for a “super intermediate” F1 wet tyre
Latest news
Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it
More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans
Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin
How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The good, bad and ugly of Williams in F1
The positional factors involved in optimising F1 driver performance
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
