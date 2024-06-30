All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Austrian GP

Stella: Verstappen/Norris Austrian GP clash caused by unpunished 2021 F1 moves

McLaren Formula 1 team boss reckons Max Verstappen’s Austrian Grand Prix tactics stemmed from his 2021 moves against Lewis Hamilton not punished properly

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle for the lead

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle for the lead

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren Formula 1 team principal Andrea Stella believes Max Verstappen’s collision with Lando Norris in the Austrian Grand Prix was a result of his 2021 clashes with Lewis Hamilton not being properly punished.

Verstappen and Norris crashed late in the race at the Red Bull Ring when the former moved across the latter at the track’s tight, sharply-uphill Turn 3 right-hander, after Norris had sent a series of moves to the corner’s inside in previous laps.

Norris and McLaren felt Verstappen was moving under braking in all of the moves – something the Red Bull driver later denied.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1 in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s main event in Austria, Stella said: “I see it as the entire population in the world will know who is responsible, expect for a group of people [Red Bull, its fans and Verstappen and his fans].

“But the problem behind it is that if you don’t address these things honestly, they will come back.

“They have come back today because they were not addressed properly in the past when there was some fights with Lewis that needed to be punished in a harsher way.

“You learn now to race in a certain way, which we can consider fair and square.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle for the lead

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle for the lead

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Stella was referencing the multiple times Verstappen and Hamilton collided in their bitter 2021 world title contest – where they made contact at Imola, Silverstone, Monza and Jeddah.

The Jeddah clash followed their near-collision at the 2021 Brazilian GP, where Verstappen forced Hamilton off the track at Turn 4 and Interlagos – a move that went unpunished by the officials, with Hamilton nevertheless going on to get ahead.

When asked if he was referencing that particular incident, Stella replied: “Yes, there is many episodes.

“The fact is that we have so much respect for Red Bull, so much respect for Max that they don’t need to do this. They don’t need to do this.

“This is a way to almost compromise your reputation. Why would you do that?”

Stella also said “the stewards found that Max was fully at blame in this episode so it is not about racing in a driver’s way, it is about racing in the regulations”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, battles with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, battles with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

He added: "The regulations must be enforced in a way that is effective, because when a car is out of the race as a consequence of this accident the punishment needs to be proportionate to the outcome.

“We had, before this episode [the crash], twice moving under braking. I think it is evident and we have to enforce the way to go racing because we want to have fun, we want to enjoy.”

Stella believes that even if Norris had been able to pass Verstappen, he was unlikely to have sailed clear to victory – despite his strong pace at the start of the race’s final stint.

The Italian reckons that the aerodynamically efficient Red Bull would have been able to stay in DRS threat of the McLaren and so attacked back at a later point.

Read Also:

“Even if Lando would’ve passed Max, it could be that Max with DRS effect which is very large he could have been in position to attack Lando again,” Stella explained.

“So, actually I think we were prevented from looking at a pretty exciting final part of the race because I am not sure Lando would’ve gone away.

“I think the fight would’ve gone to the chequered flag. It is a shame as we’ll never know.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Verstappen denies aggression, moving under braking in Norris Austria crash
Next article Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
10 things we learned at the 2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

10 things we learned at the 2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Austrian GP
10 things we learned at the 2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix
Verstappen just proved again he hasn’t changed, or matured, since F1 2021

Verstappen just proved again he hasn’t changed, or matured, since F1 2021

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen just proved again he hasn’t changed, or matured, since F1 2021
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
Norris will "lose respect" for Verstappen if he ducks blame for Austria F1 clash

Norris will "lose respect" for Verstappen if he ducks blame for Austria F1 clash

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Norris will "lose respect" for Verstappen if he ducks blame for Austria F1 clash
Norris will "lose respect" for Verstappen if he ducks blame for Austria F1 clash

Norris will "lose respect" for Verstappen if he ducks blame for Austria F1 clash

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Norris will "lose respect" for Verstappen if he ducks blame for Austria F1 clash
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP

Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash

Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash
2024 F1 Austrian GP results: Russell wins as Verstappen, Norris collide

2024 F1 Austrian GP results: Russell wins as Verstappen, Norris collide

Formula 1
Austrian GP
2024 F1 Austrian GP results: Russell wins as Verstappen, Norris collide
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Latest news

Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
How the latest Mercedes tweak played its part in Austria F1 win

How the latest Mercedes tweak played its part in Austria F1 win

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
How the latest Mercedes tweak played its part in Austria F1 win
Honda signs retiring Espargaro to expand MotoGP test team

Honda signs retiring Espargaro to expand MotoGP test team

MGP MotoGP
Honda signs retiring Espargaro to expand MotoGP test team
Andretti rules out adding part-time IndyCar entry for Pourchaire

Andretti rules out adding part-time IndyCar entry for Pourchaire

INDY IndyCar
Andretti rules out adding part-time IndyCar entry for Pourchaire

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows

How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe