All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP

Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool

McLaren delivers its response to FIA saying Red Bull bib adjuster affair is now closed

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Mechanics push Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella says he is happy to accept the FIA’s judgement that Red Bull did not break Formula 1's rules over its front bib adjuster.

The presence of a device below the Red Bull cockpit that allowed a quick change of ride height fuelled suspicions that it could have been used by the team to adjust its front bib during parc ferme conditions - which would be a breach of the rules.

Although the FIA responded to concerns from Red Bull’s competitors about the potential exploitation of this device by fitting seals to it from this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, the governing body insisted there was no evidence it had been used against the regulations.

And on Saturday at Austin, the FIA’s head of single-seater matters Nikolaz Tombazis rejected a call from McLaren to investigate previous use of the device, by insisting that as far as he was concerned the matter was now finished.

“Can I say with complete certainty about whether there's ever been anything irregular? No,” he said. “Can I say that the matter is closed? Yes, absolutely.”

Red Bull RB20

Red Bull RB20

Photo by: Andreas Beil

While McLaren would undoubtedly like the FIA to probe a bit deeper into whether or not Red Bull ever used the device illegally, Stella thinks that it simply has to accept the verdict and now move on.

Asked by Autosport if the issue was now closed to McLaren, Stella said: “This matter at this stage of its development can be faced in different ways. You can close the matter, or you can keep pursuing the matter.

“But my point of view specifically is that when these kind of topics are in the hands of the FIA, the technical department, they are capable people with more information than we have as teams, and more tools to acquire more information than we have. They have the expertise.

“For me, I just trust what they do. And, if the FIA think that the matter is closed, I take it at face value, I accept it, the matter is closed, and I move on.”

Stella said he had some sympathy for the difficulties that the FIA faced in policing incredibly complex matters, and said it will perhaps never be known if Red Bull ever used the front bib tool.

“We as competitors, we should try and be more respectful of the FIA, because it's not easy,” he added.

“It's one of those roles that I wouldn't exchange, because they are trying to stop competitors from trying to maximise the performance.

“Sometimes this performance is white, sometimes it's grey, sometimes it's black. In this case, if there was a practice of adjusting the front floor in parc ferme, in that case, that's simple, it's black.

“But, interestingly, it doesn't leave any trace. So, you don't know if this happened or not.”

Read Also:

Watch: VERSTAPPEN vs NORRIS Which F1 Driver Will Dominate the US GP? F1 US GP Saturday Updates

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP
Next article How Lawson wasted no time making an impression on his F1 return

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Formula 1
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP
Russell to take pitlane start in US GP after qualifying crash

Russell to take pitlane start in US GP after qualifying crash

Formula 1
United States GP
Russell to take pitlane start in US GP after qualifying crash
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen not interested in Horner/Brown rivalry - "I turn it off and watch MotoGP"

Verstappen not interested in Horner/Brown rivalry - "I turn it off and watch MotoGP"

Formula 1
United States GP
Verstappen not interested in Horner/Brown rivalry - "I turn it off and watch MotoGP"
Stella: Marko's Norris "weakness" barb worse than Verstappen swearing

Stella: Marko's Norris "weakness" barb worse than Verstappen swearing

Formula 1
United States GP
Stella: Marko's Norris "weakness" barb worse than Verstappen swearing
How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford

How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford

Latest news

Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2

Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 teams' title after US GP 1-2
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle

McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

F1 Formula 1
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe