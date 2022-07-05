Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Austrian GP – How to watch, session timings and more Next / Why F1's code of conduct meant British GP moves were robust but legal
Formula 1 News

Steiner: We must keep pressure off Schumacher despite first F1 points

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner says Mick Schumacher shouldn't have the pressure of expectation heaped on him after scoring his first points in last weekend's British Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Steiner: We must keep pressure off Schumacher despite first F1 points

The German finally broke his duck by finishing eighth at Silverstone after chasing Max Verstappen to the chequered flag.

While the result will put a stop to the previous questioning about when he would score his first points, Steiner says now expectations could be pitched too high.

"I think it will give him a little boost, and just boost his confidence," Steiner told Autosport regarding the Silverstone result.

"And it's just going one hurdle. But what we have to watch now that the pressure now doesn't come, and that if he doesn't score points he gets critiqued.

"Some people don't understand, and you cannot have it always how you think it is from outside.

"They are human beings, there are other 19 drivers, who are great drivers, and there are other nine teams which have good cars.

"It's a sport. The expectation shouldn't be that he scores every race and then if he doesn't score, he's being critiqued again. It's put him on a pedestal and throw him down again, and we shouldn't try to do that one."

Steiner said that Schumacher wasn't told to take it easy at any stage, even when battling with Verstappen.

"No, he wasn't told anything, they know what to do.

"When they fight and you start to talk to them you confuse them more than anything else. I trust my guys. I know he wanted his points, and he delivered. I think he was in control."

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team, celebrates with his team after securing his first points in F1

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team, celebrates with his team after securing his first points in F1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Schumacher was joined in the points at Silverstone by his team-mate Kevin Magnussen, who finished two places behind in 10th.

The double score came after the team failed to log any points in the previous five races.

"It's a boost for the guys," said Steiner.

"I kept on telling them, you guys can do it, it doesn't come our way in the moment, we just have to be patient, which sometimes you struggle with when everybody thinks you're not doing a good job.

"But in the end we got through it, and we got two cars in the points.

"It's very good for the team, and I continue to say that we are able to be in the points every race. And we didn't get a good race weekend together this weekend, because the qualifying was not good.

"But we got a little bit of push when the red flag came out, we moved up a few positions.

"We didn't move into the points then, I think 14th and 16th we started, which is not fantastic.

"But we made the most out of it and ended up with two cars in the points, which is very good. We were enough unlucky, and I think we were due some luck."

shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Austrian GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Previous article

2022 F1 Austrian GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Next article

Why F1's code of conduct meant British GP moves were robust but legal

Why F1's code of conduct meant British GP moves were robust but legal
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown British GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown

Tsunoda takes blame for clash with Gasly in F1 British GP British GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda takes blame for clash with Gasly in F1 British GP

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call
Formula 1

Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery Canadian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery

What next for the Haas F1 revival story? Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

What next for the Haas F1 revival story?

Latest news

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept

Vettel "felt like a 5-year-old again" driving Mansell’s 1992 Williams F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel "felt like a 5-year-old again" driving Mansell’s 1992 Williams F1 car

Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
39m
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
5 h
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.