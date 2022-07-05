Tickets Subscribe
Steiner: We must keep pressure off Schumacher despite first F1 points
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

2022 F1 Austrian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Austrian Grand Prix and the second sprint race on the 8-10 July.

Haydn Cobb
By:
2022 F1 Austrian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Following a dramatic British GP in which Carlos Sainz clinched his maiden F1 win, Max Verstappen had his championship lead trimmed to 34 points as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez recovered to second place with the Dutch driver down in seventh after sustaining damage.

Charles Leclerc also chipped into his own deficit, taking it down to 43 points off Verstappen, but was lamenting Ferrari’s strategy call not to pit him under a late safety car as he dropped from the lead to fourth.

Lewis Hamilton led Mercedes’ resurgence, having challenged for the win and ending up third at Silverstone, while his team-mate George Russell had his first DNF of the season as he was involved in the massive start crash which tipped Zhou Guanyu over in his Alfa Romeo F1 car and fired him behind the tyre wall.

Thankfully Zhou was OK after checks in the medical centre, crediting the halo with saving him from serious injury, while in a separate accident Alex Albon was discharged from hospital on Sunday night after taking a heavy hit into the pitwall when he was punted off by an unsighted Sebastian Vettel amid the start chaos.

The Austrian GP sees the return of the sprint race weekend format, having made its first 2022 bow at Imola, which will mean qualifying is moved to Friday evening to make space for the sprint race on Saturday afternoon.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

Full 2022 Austrian GP session timings

Friday 8th July 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:30pm-1:30pm BST (1:30pm-2:30pm local)
Qualifying: 4:00pm-5:00pm BST (5:00pm-6:00pm local)

Saturday 9th July 2022

Free Practice 2: 11:30am-12:30pm BST (12:30pm-1:30pm local)
Sprint Race: 3:30pm-4:30pm BST (4:30pm-5:30pm local)

Sunday 10th July 2022

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday afternoon (qualifying) or Sunday afternoon (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event HD
Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401
Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Austrian GP race starting from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

When can I watch the F1 Austrian GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: Qualifying and sprint race – 5:30pm Saturday, Race – 6:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Austrian GP highlights of qualifying and the race.

Will the F1 Austrian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Austrian GP will start at 1:50pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the Austrian GP

The Red Bull Ring is set for mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with rain showers forecast for Sunday, before staying dry and warm on Friday and Saturday. Highs of 23 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, two degrees warmer than the British GP last time out.

Most F1 Austrian GP wins

Max Verstappen: 3 wins (2018, 2019, 2021)*
Alain Prost: 3 wins (1983, 1985, 1986)

*Max Verstappen also won the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

