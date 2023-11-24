Steiner: Nothing currently in the works with CBS comedy show plans

Steiner's forthright style of management has become something of a cult sensation since the launch of the highly successful Netflix series Drive to Survive, and has become the subject of multiple internet memes as a result.

This has led to Steiner becoming a household name, and CBS has acquired the Italian's services as a non-writing producer for a TV comedy series as it seeks to base a character around him.

CBS is understood to be in the early phases of production, although Steiner has explained he is currently unaware of any progress with the development of the show.

"I don't know what is happening," Steiner replied to a question about the show's progress. "I mean, I spoke with CBS, but there is nothing, [at the moment].

"I'm just a producer if there is something in the moment. I spoke with them - months ago that was done - but nothing at the moment. I think they try to do something, but nothing is happening at the moment right now."

Steiner has previously admitted it was "strange" to have received such a boost in profile throughout his time as Haas principal, and finds the idea of having a character based upon his idiosyncrasy "still strange".

Asked if there was a theme defined in any early treatments of the show, Steiner reiterated this was not within his remit as a non-writing producer - and it was up to the writers to define the concept.

"A writer makes the concept, you know?" he said. "And then they come to me and say, 'do you want to be the producer of this?' That's all, but it's not done. Nothing is done at the moment."

Asked in jest if he was seeking any writers to assist with the project, Steiner suggested any party interested should redirect their efforts to the broadcasting network.

"I don't know. You need to speak with CBS not with me - I'm not looking for the writer," he said.

"You know, they are doing all that one. I just had actually two conversations with them, not more. They must find it interesting because they announced it, so wait and see."