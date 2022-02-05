Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come
Formula 1 News

Steiner has ‘full confidence’ in FIA to resolve Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has “full confidence” in the FIA to resolve the fallout from the controversial Formula 1 season finale, saying it is “working diligently” to make improvements.

Steiner has ‘full confidence’ in FIA to resolve Abu Dhabi F1 fallout
Luke Smith
By:

The FIA has been undertaking a full investigation into the decisions taken by race director Michael Masi and race control in the closing stages of December’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which ended in a last-lap pass by Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilton to clinch the title.

Masi failed to enforce at least two articles of the sporting regulations with the restart, leading to questions about his future and a potential restructuring of the FIA’s F1 team moving forward.

Newly-elected FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has met with teams to discuss what happened in Abu Dhabi and potential resolutions as part of the investigation, and discussions are set to continue in the coming weeks before any changes are finalised on the eve of the new season.

PLUS: What the FIA must do to restore F1’s credibility

Speaking on Friday at his team's livery launch, Haas team boss Steiner was reluctant to get into details about talks with the FIA over Masi’s future and a possible restructuring of the FIA’s F1 operations, but expressed confidence in its investigation.

“I didn’t give a lot of recommendations to President Mohammed,” Steiner said.

“We talked about it, and I think there are private talks, and I don’t want to go there.

“I know they are diligently working on it, to make it - I wouldn’t say better, which is the wrong word - to make it mainly better for whoever is race director.

“It’s a very difficult job, and I’m not here to protect Michael or anything. It is very difficult. I think the sport has grown so much, and some of the things have stayed behind.

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I’m sure they will come up with some ideas when we are presented them, and then we’ll see what they are doing. I didn’t give them any recommendation what to do, a specific one.

“We talked about the issues a little bit, and we all know them. I think the FIA is working diligently that we move in to better future.”

FIA secretary general for sport Peter Bayer is playing a key role in the investigation, and admitted in an interview at the end of last month that Masi could be replaced.

The Australian has served as F1’s race director since the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting days before the start of the 2019 season.

Asked if he thought Masi was the right man for the job moving forward, Steiner replied: “Again, I've got enough on my plate with my company to be honest.

“I wouldn't like to go into the FIA to tell them what they should be doing, because I know that they are doing things, but I do know not the details, contracts and stuff like this.

“I'm not trying to avoid the question, I honestly don't know their structure in there completely. And we all know Michael Masi as the race director, but I don't know what is underlying and how to make it better.

“As I said I'm pretty busy with with what I'm doing for Haas F1, so I'm not getting involved. I've got the full confidence in the FIA, that they will fix it because everybody speaks about it.

“You guys ask questions, but these will be questions more for the FIA than for me."

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come
Previous article

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Haas understands big teams’ stance on F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Haas understands big teams’ stance on F1 sprint races

GB3 champion Zak O’Sullivan joins Williams F1 academy
Formula 1

GB3 champion Zak O’Sullivan joins Williams F1 academy

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Plus
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Autosport Podcast: 2022 F1 launch – Haas Haas F1 Team launch
Video Inside
Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: 2022 F1 launch – Haas

Haas explains development stages of 2022 F1 car Haas F1 Team launch
Formula 1

Haas explains development stages of 2022 F1 car

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

Steiner has ‘full confidence’ in FIA to resolve Abu Dhabi F1 fallout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner has ‘full confidence’ in FIA to resolve Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

The simple third year factor that helped Norris shine in F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

The simple third year factor that helped Norris shine in F1 2021

The most powerful people in motorsport
General General

The most powerful people in motorsport

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Plus

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

Following the Haas Formula 1 team's revealing of its 2022 car renders this week, the grand prix launch season is well and truly underway. But with so much to hide from rivals and to seek in performance, teams are set for a phoney war to find any advantage ahead of the real fight

Formula 1
5 h
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Plus

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

Its Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 success should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Plus

Why 2022 success should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The F1 compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Plus

The F1 compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s STUART CODLING, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Plus

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Plus

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive Plus

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive

More than just a run out for young drivers, the 2021 Abu Dhabi post-season test was a small glimpse into 2022 and a new start for Formula 1. LUKE SMITH explains why some found it more valuable than others

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2022
The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller  Plus

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 

Formula 1’s craziest title fight in years was long in the making. GP RACING reveals how a tiny swing - in absolute terms – equated to a big change in the balance of F1 power in 2021

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.