Belgian GP safe for 2025 as F1 agrees one-year extension

Formula 1 has confirmed that the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps will remain on the calendar in 2025 following the signing of one-year extension with the promoters.

Adam Cooper
By:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, leads Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, and the remainder of the field at the start

The race has long been considered as potentially vulnerable as more and more lucrative flyaway events have been added to the schedule, and with the Dutch GP – first held in 2021 – inevitably seen as potentially impacting crowd figures.

In addition, the disaster of the 2021 event, when the race as red flagged after a few laps behind the safety car, also called the venue into question.

However the interest created by Max Verstappen has continued to boost attendance at Spa, despite the huge success of the neighbouring event in his home country.

Helped by extra grandstand capacity the weekend attendance for the 2023 race was 380,000, up by 20,000 on the previous edition.

This year’s race was moved from the traditional August date to July, and the 2024 event will also be held in July.

In making the announcement, F1 noted that the venue had undergone major upgrades, while adding that the venue had also stepped up its game in terms of the entertainment offered.

The organisation noted that Spa has “undergone significant development of its infrastructure in recent years, which includes a 10,000-capacity increase at the circuit through the addition of two new grandstands, as well as offering a wider variety of entertainment for fans across the weekend including the addition of live music concerts.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14

Photo by: Erik Junius

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali made it clear that Spa remains an important event on the calendar, while hinting also that safety remains a priority.

“Spa is synonymous with F1 having been one of the circuits in our first ever season and is much-loved by fans and drivers alike,” he said. “So I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025.

“The promoter has taken big strides in the last few years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and work is ongoing between all the stakeholders with a clear focus on delivering safe and exciting racing.

“I would like to thank the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their continued support.”

Adam Cooper
