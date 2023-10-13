Subscribe
Previous / F1 circuit contracts: How long each race will remain on the Formula 1 calendar Next / Horner: Injured Ricciardo was “right to miss” F1 Qatar GP
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather

Fernando Alonso says that Formula 1 should consider delaying races in the sort of extreme conditions that were seen in Qatar last weekend.

Adam Cooper
By:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid

Drivers suffered in the heat and humidity in Losail, with most saying afterwards that it was the toughest race of their careers.

Logan Sargeant was not able to finish, while his Williams team-mate Alex Albon also sought medical treatment after the flag.

On the Monday after the race the FIA promised an investigation, noting of the drivers that “while being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety.”

Next year’s Qatar event is scheduled for December 1, which should alleviate the heat issue.

However, Alonso says that there should be an option to run later in the day if necessary.

“It was a surprise, to be honest, because it was not that bad in free practice,” he said of Qatar race day. “Maybe it was windy or something and today we missed that wind or something, that ventilation.

“It was extreme. We need to see if in the future there is any solution, and in some extreme conditions we can agree on delaying the start or whatever.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing leads at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing leads at the start

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Valtteri Bottas agreed that the 2021 Qatar GP, held in cooler conditions in late November, was much less extreme.

“Yeah, [there was a] big difference,” said the Finn. “Even it's three degrees. When it gets hotter in the car than your body temperature, then that's not good news. Any hotter than this would be not safe anymore.”

Asked if there should be a ceiling for what’s acceptable he said: “There should be. Because of course, every driver, we've tried to complete the race, and you're not going to stop if you still can drive. But at some point, it gets unhealthy and risky. I wouldn't go hotter than this.”

Read Also:

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur agreed that the Qatar event was on the limit, adding that the sport as a whole should “pay attention” to what happened on race day.

"Well, I think we are close to the limit that when you have drivers stopping because they are not able to continue,” he said. “They have the lucidity to stop, but they could also crash. It means that we have to pay attention.

“I think we were very close to the limit or over the limit this weekend. But for the future, I think that next year, the race in Qatar is at the beginning of December, and it's a huge difference in terms of temperature and humidity.

“But yeah, this weekend on top of the temperature and humidity, it's also very challenging for the drivers with the succession of 16 corners. When you’re always in corners at very high speed it's very demanding.

“And I think for them, it was really extreme. I don't want to say if it's too much or not, but it was really extreme, probably too much. And we have to pay attention to this."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Vasseur said that the race would have been tough on drivers even without the mandated shorter stints obliging drivers to push harder.

“On the paper, I think it was still a one-stop race without any limitation,” he said. “And for sure in this situation, you are pushing more when you are doing four stints or three stops.

“But I think even if you do one stop in the normal conditions, it would have been tough. At the end, you saw that nothing happened, and it's good. But it's not very often that you have a driver not able to finish a race."

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin agreed that conditions for next year’s race should be more acceptable.

“Fundamentally, when the air temperature is near body temperature around 36 degrees you can blow air at the driver, but it doesn’t have the same cooling effect as when the air is a bit lower,” he said.

“The added humidity also makes it very difficult for them. Now, what is the real solution to that? Next year the race moves to December. That's a cooler part of the year and that's probably the biggest thing that we can do to help.”

shares
comments

F1 circuit contracts: How long each race will remain on the Formula 1 calendar

Horner: Injured Ricciardo was “right to miss” F1 Qatar GP
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration

Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration

Belgian GP safe for 2025 as F1 agrees one-year extension

Belgian GP safe for 2025 as F1 agrees one-year extension

Formula 1

Belgian GP safe for 2025 as F1 agrees one-year extension Belgian GP safe for 2025 as F1 agrees one-year extension

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress

Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Norris rejects Alonso's "silly" suggestion McLaren F1 is overconfident

Norris rejects Alonso's "silly" suggestion McLaren F1 is overconfident

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Norris rejects Alonso's "silly" suggestion McLaren F1 is overconfident Norris rejects Alonso's "silly" suggestion McLaren F1 is overconfident

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
New Aston Martin GT3 car breaks cover

New Aston Martin GT3 car breaks cover

WEC

New Aston Martin GT3 car breaks cover New Aston Martin GT3 car breaks cover

Why is Stroll having such a "rough" time with Aston Martin's 2023 F1 car

Why is Stroll having such a "rough" time with Aston Martin's 2023 F1 car

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why is Stroll having such a "rough" time with Aston Martin's 2023 F1 car Why is Stroll having such a "rough" time with Aston Martin's 2023 F1 car

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Latest news

FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop

FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop

Button’s options for WEC could include joining Vettel next year

Button’s options for WEC could include joining Vettel next year

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Button’s options for WEC could include joining Vettel next year Button’s options for WEC could include joining Vettel next year

Grosjean gets first run in Lamborghini SC63 LMDh as testing resumes after crash

Grosjean gets first run in Lamborghini SC63 LMDh as testing resumes after crash

WEC WEC
Aston Martin Valkyrie unveil

Grosjean gets first run in Lamborghini SC63 LMDh as testing resumes after crash Grosjean gets first run in Lamborghini SC63 LMDh as testing resumes after crash

Norris: "Missed opportunities" to fight for both Qatar F1 wins behind qualifying frustration

Norris: "Missed opportunities" to fight for both Qatar F1 wins behind qualifying frustration

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Norris: "Missed opportunities" to fight for both Qatar F1 wins behind qualifying frustration Norris: "Missed opportunities" to fight for both Qatar F1 wins behind qualifying frustration

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Jonathan Noble

The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe