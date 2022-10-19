Singapore gets track changes for 2023, lap times to drop by around 20 seconds
Singapore’s Formula 1 track layout is being changed temporarily for 2023 to help accommodate the construction of a new events venue.
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union
Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations
OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis
Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures
At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy
OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1
OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties
How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution
With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller
After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1