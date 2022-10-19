Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alpine is "significantly up" with its 2023 F1 car development Next / Ricciardo exit proof of F1’s brutal nature, says Sainz
Formula 1 News

Singapore gets track changes for 2023, lap times to drop by around 20 seconds

Singapore’s Formula 1 track layout is being changed temporarily for 2023 to help accommodate the construction of a new events venue.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Singapore gets track changes for 2023, lap times to drop by around 20 seconds

Work on redevelopment of The Float area at Marina Bay into a new entertainments and stage area means the previous section of the circuit from Turns 16 to 19 cannot be used next year.

This is the section of the circuit that is most famously known as the scene of Nelson Piquet Jr,’s deliberate crash in 2008 that helped teammate Fernando Alonso win that’s year grand prix.

Work on what is to become ‘NS Square’ will begin in March next year and it means for next year’s Singapore GP, the track will miss the entire section in front of the famous grandstand.

Instead, the circuit will now feature a flat-out section from the right hander at Turn 14, which will incorporate a new 379.3 metre long straight from Turn 15 to the new tight Turn 16.

Early simulations of the changes to the track estimate that the lap time will drop dramatically down to 1m27.7 seconds.

At this year’s Singapore GP, Charles Leclerc took pole position with a lap time of 1m49.412s.

The conditions in qualifying were not ideal though, with the track having started out damp, and practice times in the dry had been more than five seconds per lap quicker.

As the result of the revisions, which will reduce the track length to 4.928 kilometres, the number of laps for the race will be increased to 63 from its current 61.

While the changes have been sorted with local architects and approved in principle by F1, they are still subject to formal approval from the FIA’s world motor sport council.

It is anticipated that the track will revert to its traditional layout for 2024 once the new NS Square area is complete.

Aerial views of the track

Aerial views of the track

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Alpine is "significantly up" with its 2023 F1 car development
Previous article

Alpine is "significantly up" with its 2023 F1 car development
Next article

Ricciardo exit proof of F1’s brutal nature, says Sainz

Ricciardo exit proof of F1’s brutal nature, says Sainz
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
How carbonfibre technology is shaping F1’s new era
Formula 1

How carbonfibre technology is shaping F1’s new era

Ricciardo exit proof of F1’s brutal nature, says Sainz
Formula 1

Ricciardo exit proof of F1’s brutal nature, says Sainz

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Plus
Formula 1

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

Latest news

Meeke on shortlist for Hyundai 2023 WRC drive
WRC WRC

Meeke on shortlist for Hyundai 2023 WRC drive

Kris Meeke has emerged on Hyundai’s shortlist for drivers to complete its 2023 World Rally Championship roster.

How Ferrari took a look at the map to avoid getting lost with 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari took a look at the map to avoid getting lost with 2022 F1 car

On the face of it, the past few months have not been good for the Ferrari Formula 1 team, certainly in terms of race performances.

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023

Red Bull's Helmut Marko believes AlphaTauri hire Nyck de Vries will be the team's leader from the start of his 2023 Formula 1 debut season, despite his rookie status.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
3 h
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Plus

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Plus

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Plus

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution Plus

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Plus

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.