Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Seidl backs call for F1 red flag rule change after Jeddah race

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl has backed a call by Lando Norris for a change Formula 1’s red flag rules following Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Seidl backs call for F1 red flag rule change after Jeddah race

Under the current regulations drivers can change tyres during a race suspension, potentially penalising those who have already pitted before as others are effectively gifted a free stop.

Norris was one of several drivers near the front of the field who pitted after Mick Schumacher’s crash triggered a safety car, which quickly turned into a red flag situation to facilitate barrier repairs.

The stop dropped Norris from sixth to 14th as those who stayed out were able to benefit from a free tyre change.

Norris, who also lost out in both the Italian and Tuscan GPs last year, eventually recovered to 10th place.

After the race he called for the “stupid rule”, which was introduced in part because of the possibility of tyre being damaged by debris, to be changed.

His team boss Seidl agrees that it’s time for the regulation to be reviewed.

“We were all sitting in the same room and we decided for this rule, so there is no point criticising it too much,” he said.

“But I think with what happened now the last two years it is clear that it's just not fair from a sporting perspective and we will definitely look at how to change it, just from a sporting perspective.

“Because that you cause for example the red flags, and then you are allowed to repair your car and actually you're in better position afterwards than before, plus you can change tyres, that's I think something which is just from the sporting side doesn't make sense.

“Doesn't matter now, sometimes you benefit from it, sometimes no. But I think overall it's the wrong thing from the sporting perspective, and that's why I think we should sit together again all as a group and push for a change.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, in the pits

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, in the pits

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Regarding the many interruptions to the Jeddah race, he said: “Obviously, I didn't like the first red flag after Lando pitted before and changed the tyres. But it's difficult to judge for me if it was necessary or not, because I don't know exactly in which state the barrier was. So it's difficult to judge.

“And I think later on, the second red flag, I think there was a lot of debris, and then the virtual safety cars, whenever there's debris on track you need to go safe because there's metal parts laying around, if you drive over these metal parts or they get thrown up into the air and hit the spectator or a driver, you can't take that risk.

“So from this point of view I think I was absolutely okay what happened today.”

Despite the frustration Seidl was encouraged by the Jeddah result after a run a disappointing races, with Daniel Ricciardo securing a solid fifth place.

“Overall I am very happy with the outcome, I have to say, because after the three difficult weekends we had, it was simply important to have a good result again for the team and seeing also that we had a competitive car here. Daniel obviously was able to show that.

“On Lando's side unfortunately with the red flag and with the red flag rule how it is at the moment with being allowed to change tyres there obviously his race was screwed and he couldn't do more than getting back to P10.”

shares
comments

Related video

Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E
Previous article

Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Villeneuve: Jeddah F1 battle was “rental karting” Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Villeneuve: Jeddah F1 battle was “rental karting”

Piastri handed Alpine F1 rookie test chance in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

Piastri handed Alpine F1 rookie test chance in Abu Dhabi

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren: Lack of proper corners hurt us at Saudi F1 track Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

McLaren: Lack of proper corners hurt us at Saudi F1 track

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus
Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1
Formula 1

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1

Latest news

Seidl backs call for F1 red flag rule change after Jeddah race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl backs call for F1 red flag rule change after Jeddah race

Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E
Formula E Formula E

Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E

Villeneuve: Jeddah F1 battle was “rental karting”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Villeneuve: Jeddah F1 battle was “rental karting”

Piastri handed Alpine F1 rookie test chance in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri handed Alpine F1 rookie test chance in Abu Dhabi

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
17 h
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Plus

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.