Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why FIA intervention on porpoising could be good and bad news for Mercedes Next / Gasly: Porpoising rule changes would have "minimal" competitive impact
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Schumacher admits he was battered by Baku’s F1 main straight

Mick Schumacher says he was left bruised by the seatbelts of his Haas Formula 1 car after last weekend’s Azerbaijan GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Schumacher admits he was battered by Baku’s F1 main straight

Haas has generally not suffered from excessive porpoising or bouncing this season, but in Baku all teams were affected to some degree.

Schumacher had the novel experience of not being unable to relax on the main straight as he had to deal with the bumps.

After trying to brace himself in the seat he found himself left with some unexpected aches and pains.

“I think everybody did to be honest, I think it was a very tough race,” he said when asked by Autosport if he’d experienced neck or back issues in Azerbaijan. “I started feeling my back I think 10-15 laps in. And honestly, by the end of it, it was quite tough, the back pain in general.

“The problem with it, is that with the porpoising and bouncing that we experienced with those heavy bumps that we had on the straight is that you lack the possibility to recover.

“Usually last year, you would have the straights to relax, whereas now you're constantly trying to tense, because you get so thrown around in the seat.

“Every lap, I got hit with the belts, and you started having the marks here and here, and also in the crotch belts. So it's a very different type of muscles that you use, which I guess is something one has to get used to.

“But also I think it's something we shouldn't have to get used to, because I think they will have an effect in some years’ time. I've heard a story about a driver driving in the 70s or 80s when they had the same issues with porpoising where the driver actually had to retire from F1 because he was so much in back pain from it.

“So it's definitely something that they will have to have a look at. And I'm sure F1 and FIA are doing their best to try and solve it.”

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Until Baku many drivers appeared to have little empathy for the first drivers to raise the issue, notably Carlos Sainz and George Russell, but Schumacher insists he did.

“I've always had sympathy for it and with them for sure," he said. "Because I know how it feels when when something isn't comfortable. I was driving around with a crooked seat for some time [in 2021].

"And it obviously, just means that we maybe have to act faster than some people would suggest.”

Schumacher agreed with the assessment of the FIA when it made an intervention on the porpoising issue on Thursday, noting that pain could affect concentration.

“Yeah, it is something that your mind automatically shifts towards, I mean pain is always something if your body aches or whatever, you will automatically think about it, and it's the same whilst racing.

“You want to be fully committed to driving and not thinking about your body, that's why we train, that's why we try to stay fit, not to have to think about how my neck doesn't hold, and I can’t drive it properly. That's why we are so fit and into our workouts.”

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Meanwhile AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly said he required an unprecedented amount of physio work after the Baku race, so hard was it on his body.

“For me, it has never been an issue, and I know how much I work, how many hours of working out I put in the gym,” the Frenchman said in Montreal on Thursday. “I’ve never had that feeling that I had in Baku. I had two sessions of physio every day, morning and night, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“I flew back Monday morning at 9am, I had another physio session just to put me back in place, because my back was hurting. And even now, I’m still feeling tight so I have another session planned of physio this afternoon.”

Read Also:

“Last year, I always had my normal sessions, Thursday and Saturday, but it was more like to prevent anything. Where now, it’s more to work on the tissues and release all the pressure and tensions that we’ve got.

“For now, it’s the new normality, but going forward, clearly we should find solutions purely for the health of everyone and all the drivers.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why FIA intervention on porpoising could be good and bad news for Mercedes
Previous article

Why FIA intervention on porpoising could be good and bad news for Mercedes
Next article

Gasly: Porpoising rule changes would have "minimal" competitive impact

Gasly: Porpoising rule changes would have "minimal" competitive impact
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.