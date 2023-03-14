Motorsport Business
Saudia returns to F1 with Aston Martin
Former Williams sponsor Saudia has returned to Formula 1 as the official global airline partner of the Aston Martin team.
Saudia has an iconic status in the sport's history thanks to its close connections with Williams at the time the team emerged as a frontrunner.
Frank Williams was the first F1 team boss to look towards the Middle East for financial support, and the airline's logo appeared on the rear wing of the private March he ran for Patrick Neve in 1977.
The name was much more prominent on the team's own FW06 in 1978. Williams subsequently won its first Grand Prix with Saudia backing at Silverstone with Clay Regazzoni in 1979, and its first title with Alan Jones the following season.
Over the years, other sponsors gained prominence on the cars but Williams continued to sport Saudia backing until 1984.
More recently the airline has had a close involvement with Formula E.
Its return to F1 with Aston Martin is logical given that the Silverstone team already has strong ties to Saudi Arabia via its Aramco co-title sponsorship deal.
"We are delighted to welcome Saudia onboard," said Jeff Slack, Aston Martin's managing director commercial and marketing.
"And it's a great pleasure to announce our new partnership ahead of the Kingdom's round of the World Championship in Jeddah this weekend.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
"Clearly, there's a strategic alliance between the worlds of air travel and F1 – we will explore that together, as well as look to efficiently manage our global travel footprint.
"The arrival of Saudia not only underlines the opportunities that F1 presents to companies on an unprecedented global scale, it also highlights the strength and appeal of the Aston Martin name to like-minded brands looking for unique, collaborative partnerships."
"We believe in the power of sports to unite people and create a borderless world," said Saudia group chief marketing officer Khaled Tash.
"Therefore, we have been highly selective in choosing top global sporting teams that share our vision. With a passion for driving innovation and sustainability-focused initiatives, we are confident that we have found a natural partner in Aston Martin."
Middle Eastern airlines have been keen to exploit the sport in recent years, with Emirates, Etihad and Gulf all long involved as race sponsors, and Qatar recently announcing a new partnership with F1 itself.
London Docklands pitched as potential F1 venue amid redevelopment
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Latest news
F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel
F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel
The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future
The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future
Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule
Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule
How to be an ace engineer: F2 and damper specialist Gavin Bickerton-Jones
How to be an ace engineer: F2 and damper specialist Gavin Bickerton-Jones How to be an ace engineer: F2 and damper specialist Gavin Bickerton-Jones
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted
Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.