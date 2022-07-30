Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 rivals ready to copy Aston Martin rear wing even if it hurts racing Next / Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Lawson and Piastri lined up for F1 FP1 young driver runs

Liam Lawson will make his Formula 1 FP1 debut at the Belgian Grand Prix for AlphaTauri, while Alpine’s Oscar Piastri will drive for the team in practice at Spa or Monza.

Adam Cooper
By:
Lawson and Piastri lined up for F1 FP1 young driver runs

In Lawson’s case he will face the challenge of switching between F1 and his regular F2 campaign on Friday at Spa-Francorchamps.

All teams have to run a rookie in two FP1 sessions this season, with both race drivers giving up their seat on one occasion each.

The only exception is Alfa Romeo, with the FIA accepting that Zhou Guanyu’s first outing in Bahrain counted as a rookie appearance.

Many of the 19 other FP1 rookie slots have yet to be deployed.

Teams face various compromises as they try to schedule rookie runs, with tracks such as Singapore and Suzuka – both being used for the first time since 2019 – requiring maximum track mileage for the race drivers.

There is some risk inherent in choosing Belgium, as the high chance of rain could either make like difficult for the rookie if FP1 is wet, or for the race driver if he misses valuable dry running and later sessions are wet.

Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur has said he doesn’t want to run Theo Pourchaire on weekends selected for FP2 Pirelli tyre testing, as that would complicate matters for the team. Vasseur also noted that he doesn’t want Pourchaire to double up in F2 and F1 on the same weekend, preferring him to focus on one or the other.

Despite those complications, AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost said his team had made a clear decision, noting: "Currently we plan to run Liam Lawson in FP1 in Spa."

Liam Lawson, Carlin

Liam Lawson, Carlin

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Alpine’s plans remain fluid, although Piastri, who has done a lot of private testing in the team’s 2021 car, won’t have to wait long.

“It's not a huge issue to find a weekend,” said Alpine sporting director Alan Permane. “There are plenty, and I think we'll see Oscar in our car at either Spa or Monza for the first time.”

Read Also:

Ferrari has yet to schedule its sessions for Robert Shwartzman. However the former F2 driver – who is now entered under Israeli colours and not Russian – recently conducted some running in a 2021 car by way of preparation.

“We haven't exactly decided on which event it's going to be,” said Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies.
“You will not pick races like Singapore, races where the race drivers more running. I don't think we have an issue in doing it during one of the weekends where we have Pirelli testing.”

shares
comments
F1 rivals ready to copy Aston Martin rear wing even if it hurts racing
Previous article

F1 rivals ready to copy Aston Martin rear wing even if it hurts racing
Next article

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Norris: Russell's Hungarian GP pole not a surprise given strong Mercedes Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Russell's Hungarian GP pole not a surprise given strong Mercedes

Alonso frustrated to lose out to Ocon in Hungary F1 qualifying with “mega” car Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Alonso frustrated to lose out to Ocon in Hungary F1 qualifying with “mega” car

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

More
Liam Lawson
Lawson leads interrupted second day of FIA F2 Bahrain testing Bahrain March testing
FIA F2

Lawson leads interrupted second day of FIA F2 Bahrain testing

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM Norisring
DTM

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Alpine More
Alpine
Alonso: A 10-minute conversation enough to decide Alpine F1 future Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: A 10-minute conversation enough to decide Alpine F1 future

Why Alpine’s intense F1 development push shows no sign of slowing
Formula 1

Why Alpine’s intense F1 development push shows no sign of slowing

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Red Bull has fitted fresh power units on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s cars for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly starting from the pitlane for doing likewise.

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi

Ex-Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats and felt like “the most hated man in the world” after the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
3 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.