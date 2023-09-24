Subscribe
Previous / Live: F1 Japanese GP updates
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Sargeant handed penalty for third car rules breach ahead of F1 Japanese GP

Logan Sargeant faces a pitlane start and a 10-second penalty to take in the Japanese Grand Prix following a Formula 1 rules breach by his Williams team.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Marshals remove the damaged car of Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, from the circuit after a crash in Q1

The American badly damaged his car during a high-speed crash in qualifying on Saturday, which has forced a change of chassis.

The FIA discovered, however, that the team had assembled its spare car far more than was normally allowed according to the rules – so it was in effect judged to be a third car.

Williams was summoned to the stewards on Sunday morning and explained that the problem was triggered by its mechanics beginning work on making up its spare chassis as soon as it became clear it had to be done. This was in theory done before teams are allowed to start such work.

Following the stewards’ hearing, the FIA accepted the explanation from Williams about what happened, but said that it was mandated for it to hand down a penalty.

With the change of chassis already automatically meaning Sargeant must start from the pitlane, it was decided that a further 10-second penalty would be given.

Read Also:

A statement from the FIA said that it was aware of there being an issue in the rules whereby a team risked not being able to make the start of the race if mechanics did not begin work until after parc ferme had ended.

It said: “It should be noted that the available working time during Parc Fermé for assembly of a complete car is limited, and hence in case of severe accident like this, the Stewards may jeopardise the participation of a car in the race.”

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The timing of when mechanics should be allowed to begin work on the car is something that is now up for discussion in F1’s Sporting Advisory Committee.

Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson said that parc ferme limits had meant the squad had needed to get a move on to ensure Sargeant could start the race.

“Obviously, we're not allowed to do very much overnight,” said Robson. “So it's been sat there with the covers on.

“We got the spare chassis out and did as much as we could for that. The team is just getting on with a build now. It'll be tight, but it'll be fine. No problem.”

Asked what Williams had to replace on the car, Robson said: “Almost everything. It will have spare chassis, spare power unit. A previously used one, so no additional penalty. Spare gearbox. Same thing, a previously used one. Floor, rear wing, front wing.”

shares
comments

Live: F1 Japanese GP updates

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP

Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Logan Sargeant More
Logan Sargeant
Vowles: Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

Vowles: Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Vowles: Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash Vowles: Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023

Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023

Formula 1

Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023 Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Williams More
Williams
Brown "sympathetic" to Williams F1 but warns against CapEx spending spree

Brown "sympathetic" to Williams F1 but warns against CapEx spending spree

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Brown "sympathetic" to Williams F1 but warns against CapEx spending spree Brown "sympathetic" to Williams F1 but warns against CapEx spending spree

ROKiT set to refile Williams F1 legal case in California after Florida dismissal

ROKiT set to refile Williams F1 legal case in California after Florida dismissal

Formula 1
Singapore GP

ROKiT set to refile Williams F1 legal case in California after Florida dismissal ROKiT set to refile Williams F1 legal case in California after Florida dismissal

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Latest news

Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP

Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

BTCC BTCC
Silverstone

BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe