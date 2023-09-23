Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes not “clinging on” to current concepts for 2024 F1 car revamp Next / Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential F1 Japanese GP tyre wrecker?
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Stella: “Remarkable” Red Bull F1 gap highlights scale of McLaren’s work

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella says the "remarkable" gap to Max Verstappen in Japanese Grand Prix qualifying shows how much work lays ahead for his Formula 1 team.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Top three qualifiers Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, in Parc Ferme

Verstappen took pole at Suzuka by roughly six tenths ahead of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Having both drivers in the top three was a huge result for McLaren, but at the same time Stella felt it was humbling to see how much faster Verstappen was on the challenging layout, having hoped that his drivers would be closer to the Red Bulls.

"We expected to be more competitive than Singapore," Stella said. "We were unsure as to whether this would have put us as second best team, or whether Mercedes and Ferrari would have been there with us.

"We were pretty certain that Red Bull would have been the quickest car here, considering the track layout.

"If you look at the overlays, Verstappen gains in every kind of speed range, so it's quite remarkable. It gives us again the measure about how much work we have ahead of us."

Top three Qualifiers Oscar Piastri, McLaren, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Top three Qualifiers Oscar Piastri, McLaren, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

He added: "In fairness, I would have expected to be a little closer. We are P2, P3, it's a good result for the team, but six tenths is a significant amount of work that we still have to do.

"In a way it puts us with the feet back on the ground, not that we have ever taken off at all, but quantitatively there's a lot of aerodynamic performance that we need to add on the car still."

While McLaren's top speed hasn't appeared as poor in Japan as previously in 2023, its weakness in low-speed corners remains an obvious handicap through Suzuka's tight hairpin and chicane.

"Both corners are poor. And we see in the GPS overlays we lose time compared to compared to many direct competitors," Stella acknowledged.

"We lose time through the mechanisms that we know we have to improve, so there was no positive surprise."

Read Also:

McLaren will therefore be looking over its shoulder at holding off the Ferraris and Red Bull's second car of Sergio Perez, rather than mounting a realistic challenge to beat Verstappen to the victory.

But Stella doesn't discount Mercedes either despite its disappointing qualifying performance, with Lewis Hamilton and George Rusell over a second behind in seventh and eighth respectively.

"The only way we can attack Max is tactical, should we be able for some reason to be ahead at the end of lap one," he added.

"But if he takes the lead, he just has so much pace that this is not going to be our race, or we are not going to be in his race.

"We are definitely in competition with Ferrari and Mercedes. Mercedes is better than us in terms of [tyre] degradation, so even if today they weren't as good as I was expecting they could be definitely in the game tomorrow."

shares
comments

Mercedes not “clinging on” to current concepts for 2024 F1 car revamp

Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential F1 Japanese GP tyre wrecker?
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Gasly 'doesn't understand' Alpine order to swap positions in F1 Japanese GP

Gasly 'doesn't understand' Alpine order to swap positions in F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Gasly 'doesn't understand' Alpine order to swap positions in F1 Japanese GP Gasly 'doesn't understand' Alpine order to swap positions in F1 Japanese GP

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

BTCC BTCC
Silverstone

BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP

Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP

Martin: Dehydration almost cost me India MotoGP runner-up spot

Martin: Dehydration almost cost me India MotoGP runner-up spot

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Martin: Dehydration almost cost me India MotoGP runner-up spot Martin: Dehydration almost cost me India MotoGP runner-up spot

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe