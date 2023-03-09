Subscribe
Previous / Wolff: Mercedes F1 "sticking together" amid Hamilton's 'didn't listen' remarks Next / Mercedes' F1 rivals expect team to "wake up" soon
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Sargeant didn’t want to be “too greedy” on Bahrain F1 debut

Logan Sargeant says he didn’t want to be “too greedy” on his Formula 1 debut in Bahrain and that failing to make Q2 was the biggest disappointment he encountered.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sargeant didn’t want to be “too greedy” on Bahrain F1 debut

The Williams rookie set the same time as Lando Norris in Q1, but because the McLaren driver logged it first he progressed through, while Sargeant was left in 16th and eliminated. 

However, in the race the American put in a solid drive to 12th at the flag, and he was one of several drivers to benefit from an extra set of fresh tyres in the last part of the race after Charles Leclerc triggered a VSC.

Sargeant acknowledged that it has been a good weekend but that failing to make Q2 when he had to car to do so was frustrating.

PLUS: How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

“Qualifying is always my favourite,” he said. “I would have loved to have made it to Q2, to keep pushing on a bit.

“But to be honest, I loved the race. I honestly loved every second of it, the on-track battles. But probably the start and the first lap were special.

“I just looked for the gaps and tried to fill them! I didn't ask for too much, but it just fell in my way. I really enjoyed it, and it was it was super fun.”

Asked if he could have wanted any more from his debut, he said: “You don't want to get too greedy. It's been a great weekend.

“I'm very, very happy with the way it went, I'm very happy with the pace we've had.

Logan Sargeant, Williams W45

Logan Sargeant, Williams W45

Photo by: Erik Junius

“Am I a little disappointed to have missed Q2? Yes, because I know the car was capable of making it. As a driver that's never the nicest feeling.

“But to be honest, that fuelled me, that gave me more motivation, and I want to come back and be better next time.”

Sargeant said that Bahrain felt like a normal event but he acknowledged that prior to the start the reality of making his F1 debut hit home.

“I think before the formation lap, it was a little extra,” he said. “But to be honest, I felt like once I got into the race, once I got into the rhythm, it all felt very natural.

“I don't think they expected this much tyre deg coming into the year, and it almost felt a little bit like F2 so in terms of deg, so that sort of felt like I was just carrying over what I did last year, and trying to protect the rears and maintain pace.

“I feel like everything operationally from race start to pitstops, VSC and everything, everything went smoothly. I’m really happy with the pace that me and Alex [Albon] had today.

PLUS: Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

“I think the team has done an amazing job all weekend just unlocking that pace. We probably didn't expect where we were now compared to the test, and that's just a massive testament to the work that the team has done, and I'm super proud of everyone.”

Sargeant conceded that he still has much to learn as his debut season progresses.

“I learned a lot, I've shown myself that I am capable to race against these guys at a high level, and that's massively positive," he added.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo Racing C43, Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing FW45

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo Racing C43, Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing FW45

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

“But I still expect difficulties along the way. I know how difficult it is to keep performing at that level, especially going to a few tracks now that I don't know very well.

“So it's going be important to keep prepping, we'll keep working hard, and keep on that upward trajectory.

“For myself, there's definitely more to come. I still have a lot to learn for sure. The team did an amazing job guiding me through the weekend, helping me operationally.

“They did try not to put too much on my plate, and just let me focus on the driving, which is what I needed. There's a lot to learn on that side, but not to mention I still need to keep working on my driving and adapting to this car. And just maximising the performance of it.”

He also acknowledged that the upcoming run of street or temporary tracks won’t be easy for rookies.

“I think even coming from Jeddah last year in F2, it wasn't the easiest of rounds for me,” he said.

"Hopefully we can use the FPs to really build into the weekend, not overstretch and lose confidence. I think if we do that we can be ready for qualifying and a good weekend.”

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Mercedes F1 "sticking together" amid Hamilton's 'didn't listen' remarks

Mercedes' F1 rivals expect team to "wake up" soon
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Formula 1

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

FIA president Ben Sulayem's son loses life in road crash

FIA president Ben Sulayem's son loses life in road crash

General

FIA president Ben Sulayem's son loses life in road crash FIA president Ben Sulayem's son loses life in road crash

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Logan Sargeant More
Logan Sargeant
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Williams had two-year plan for Sargeant in Formula 2

Williams had two-year plan for Sargeant in Formula 2

Formula 1

Williams had two-year plan for Sargeant in Formula 2 Williams had two-year plan for Sargeant in Formula 2

Williams: "Unfair" to keep F1 seat hopefuls hanging on after deciding on Sargeant

Williams: "Unfair" to keep F1 seat hopefuls hanging on after deciding on Sargeant

Formula 1

Williams: "Unfair" to keep F1 seat hopefuls hanging on after deciding on Sargeant Williams: "Unfair" to keep F1 seat hopefuls hanging on after deciding on Sargeant

Latest news

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

F1 Formula 1

Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.