Mercedes' F1 rivals expect team to "wake up" soon
Mercedes' Formula 1 rivals expect the team to "wake up" and make a quick recovery from its poor start to the new season.
The former world champion squad endured a disappointing Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend as it found itself behind main opposition Red Bull and Ferrari, and it was also leapfrogged by Aston Martin.
Its struggles have left the German car manufacturer pondering a complete change of car concept as it believes it needs to do something different to get back to the front of the grid.
While the possibility of needing to go down an alternative design direction has opened the prospect of Mercedes having to sacrifice short-term gains with its current W14, its opposition is not convinced that the team will stay down for too long.
They believe it is far too early to conclude that Mercedes is out of the battle at the front simply based on how it performed in Bahrain.
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said: "It's race one and we don't have to do any conclusion.
"I think that Mercedes will wake up soon. We don't know what will happen next week.
"The next race will be a different story in Jeddah with a different tarmac. So let's see in Jeddah if we have a better picture."
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Vasseur's belief about Mercedes making steps forward from its current position has been backed by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko.
Asked if Red Bull's main rival was Ferrari or Aston Martin, Marko said: "After one race, it's difficult to say. There are still many competitors left. I also believe that Mercedes will become better throughout the season."
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner also thinks that the possibility is there for Mercedes to make significant gains if it does switch to a better-performing concept.
"I've been around long enough to see things change so quickly," he said. "I think these cars are still relatively immature and, as teams develop and upgrades come, things will change."
Amid talk of Mercedes changing concept, Horner reckons that there could be a lot of convergence towards the downwash sidepod solution that his squad pioneered, and Aston Martin has also pursued.
"I think the operating windows of these cars is very narrow and every team in the top three looks like it has developed its own theme," he said.
"One team has adopted our theme and it made a gain So I guess at one point it is going to converge and that can happen during a season."
Sargeant didn’t want to be “too greedy” on Bahrain F1 debut
Ferrari loses senior technical F1 figure Sanchez
Latest news
F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA
F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA
How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea
How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea
Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car
Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car
Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked
Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted
Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success
Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.