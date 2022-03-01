Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Andretti surprised by negativity surrounding F1 team plans
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

Sainz: We can push harder with new 18-inch F1 tyres

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz believes it will be possible for drivers to push harder with Pirelli’s new 18-inch rubber than with the previous generation of tyres.

Adam Cooper
By:

The Barcelona test was the first time teams and drivers were able to experience the definitive 18-inch race tyres mated to the 2022 cars that they were designed for, having tested them on converted mule cars last year.

Given that so much else was new in the 2022 package, tyres were not a major topic of conversation in the Barcelona paddock, suggesting that the change had not made a significant difference.

However, Sainz, who ran more laps over the week than anyone else, believes that they will allow drivers to race harder, which is something that has been called for in recent seasons.

“I did quite a bit of testing last year, I think I did three or four days in total with the compounds,” said the Spaniard.

“And they look like they are suiting well this new generation of cars, and they look to be at least allowing you to push a bit more on them.

“And compared to other years, maybe a bit less overheating, a bit less deg, but there's still deg, they're still a tyre that degrades a tyre that overheats, but the scale of it for me personally, I feel like it's a bit better. And the work done by Pirelli last year and the development seems to start to pay off a bit.”

Sainz also indicated that there is now a potentially larger lap time delta between the compounds, something that should add interest to races.

“There looks to be also quite a big step from compounds, which is something that in the last few years, for example, the C2, C3 and C4 were all very close to each other," he added.

“And here there seems to be, at least around Barcelona, quite a big step in grip from one compound to another. So it could maybe mix up things in races a bit. So in that sense some extra differences
there compared to last year."

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Rival Valtteri Bottas said that the tyres appeared to work more effectively on the definitive Alfa Romeo compared to the mule car he ran at the end of last year.

"I have to say they've actually been feeling a bit better than I was expecting,” said the Finn. “Based on what I felt in the in the test in Abu Dhabi at the end of last year. In Abu Dhabi, we were experiencing quite a bit of graining, here that's been actually a minimal issue.

“So with the limited amount of laps I've got so far they've been actually okay, but we will see better in Bahrain."

Returning Williams driver Alex Albon meanwhile cautioned that the low temperatures in Barcelona might have been favourable to the new tyres.

“The working ranges seem to be a little bit more forgiving,” he said. “But it's hard to say, obviously it's quite cold out here right now.

Read Also:

“And it always feels quite nice at this time of year around Barcelona. I think we'll see how it is in Bahrain once the temperatures pick up, but for now it's pretty positive."

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll was less bullish than some of his colleagues, noting: "For me their behaviour has been very similar to in the past.

“From what I felt in the long run, they overheat, they degrade. These are things that the tyres have been doing in previous years."

What we learned about 2022 F1 cars in Barcelona test
Formula 1

What we learned about 2022 F1 cars in Barcelona test

Steiner has "good hope" despite lack of Haas F1 test mileage Barcelona February Testing
Formula 1

Steiner has "good hope" despite lack of Haas F1 test mileage

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Plus
Formula 1

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

