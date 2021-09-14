Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 News

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz says he is still "going through a learning process" trying to understand his car after suffering a third crash in four weekends in Monza and vowed "it will not happen again anytime soon".

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

In the Italian Grand Prix's FP2, Sainz lost control of his Ferrari in the middle of the fast Variante Ascari combination, spinning off the track on the inside and making hard head-on contact with the wall.

It was Sainz' third crash in four race weekends after going off in qualifying in Budapest before the summer break, and then suffering a shunt last weekend in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Sainz, who admitted he "needed to rebuild his confidence" after what he called a "massive crash" on Saturday morning, said he still doesn't have an explanation for what happened.

"It's clearly an accident that I should have avoided, it's an accident that I still don't understand and I don't have an explanation for," he said in Sunday night after securing sixth.

"The car has been very neutral in Ascari across the whole weekend, and I've been struggling a lot with the balance there.

"I guess I'm still going through a bit of a learning process understanding the car.

"The car seems to be also quite neutral in the mid corner and I need to be careful when I go on throttle.

Asked if there is any link with his previous two crashes, Sainz said: "I think there are three separate accidents with three separate causes. I think I already explained that in Zandvoort I went a bit offline and lost the car, and it was a very driver mistake.

"In Budapest I pretty much I'm pretty sure that I got one of the biggest gusts of winds that I had in a race car in my life."

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Despite suggesting he is still learning how to get the most out of his Ferrari, Sainz had been praised for his quick adaptation to his new team after switching from McLaren ahead of this season.

Sainz currently lies seventh in the drivers' standings, just 6.5 points behind established teammate Charles Leclerc, and took two podiums for his new team in the first half of 2021.

Read Also:

But his Zandvoort and Monza crashes come after Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto urged the Spaniard to put together entire error-free grand prix weekends during the second half of the 2021 season, with Sainz adamant "it will not happen again anytime soon".

"It's not ideal, because I cost the mechanics and the team a few too many repairs lately, but I'm sure it will not happen again anytime soon and I will recover from it," he added.

"But yes, something to learn from and something that I need to keep investigating and trying to learn from because it's not ideal."

shares
comments
F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Previous article

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

5 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

7 h
3
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

1 d
4
Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

1 d
5
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

9 h
Latest news
Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
F1

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

17m
F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers
F1

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

1 h
Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt
F1

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt

2 h
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus
F1

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

2 h
How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics
F1

How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics

5 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

More
Filip Cleeren
FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash
Formula 1

FIA sees no need to change Monza kerbs after Verstappen/Hamilton clash

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Carlos Sainz Jr. More
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Sainz lost confidence after "weird" Monza F1 practice crash Italian GP
Formula 1

Sainz lost confidence after "weird" Monza F1 practice crash

Sainz feels he "deserved" Dutch GP crash in FP3, praises mechanics Dutch GP
Formula 1

Sainz feels he "deserved" Dutch GP crash in FP3, praises mechanics

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

Trending Today

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1’s elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he’s recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
2 h
How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

OPINION: The Italian GP clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen followed a running theme in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight. Their close-quarters battles have often resulted in contact - and although Hamilton has shown a willingness to back off, Verstappen must learn to temper his aggression

Formula 1
5 h
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers produced maximum-score performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left several others ruing what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Plus

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of “glory” if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1’s other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Latest news

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.