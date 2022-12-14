Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull Next / Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design
Formula 1 News

Sainz: I know Vasseur will do well as Ferrari F1 boss

Carlos Sainz is confident new Ferrari Formula 1 boss Frederic Vasseur is “going to do well” following an initial chat with the incoming team principal.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jacobo Vega
Sainz: I know Vasseur will do well as Ferrari F1 boss

Ferrari announced on Tuesday that ex-Sauber F1 chief Vasseur would be taking over as team principal and general manager in January following Mattia Binotto’s resignation.

Vasseur will join Ferrari after a six-season stint overseeing Sauber’s F1 efforts, racing under the Alfa Romeo brand for the past four years, as well as previously spending a brief period at Renault in 2016.

Speaking at an Estrella Galicia event in Spain on Wednesday, Sainz said he hoped the arrival of Vasseur would be a “positive change”, noting the added motivation that comes with fresh blood.

“Whenever someone new arrives, they have extra motivation, wanting to do well for themselves and for the team,” said Sainz.

“You have to give him time to see how the team works; to know what changes are needed. Ferrari is very big and I know it will take time. It doesn't happen from one day to the next.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari

Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Sainz revealed he had already spoken with Vasseur since his appointment was confirmed, and that they were previously in contact when Vasseur was trying to sign Sainz during that short stint at Renault.

Sainz would go on to join Renault in 2017 ahead of later moves to McLaren and then Ferrari.

“I've heard very good things about him,” said Sainz.

“I know him personally, he already wanted to sign me to go to Renault. I spoke to him yesterday, I called him and I had my first contact as a Ferrari driver.

“I know he's going to do well.”

Vasseur takes over at Ferrari at a time when the team is bidding to end a championship drought that dates back to 2008. While it scored its first win in two-and-a-half years in 2022, Ferrari failed to sustain a title challenge against Red Bull over the season.

Sainz scored his maiden F1 win at the British Grand Prix in July, but he struggled to gel with the Ferrari F1-75 car in the early part of the year, and was hampered by six retirements over the season.

He ended the season fifth in the championship, 62 points shy of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

“This year is the first that I have had a really competitive car and it has made me learn a lot,” said Sainz.

“I am sure that I will take advantage of this to improve in the future.”

shares
comments
Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull
Previous article

Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull
Next article

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Verstappen felt he couldn’t afford any mistakes after early F1 2022 DNFs
Formula 1

Verstappen felt he couldn’t afford any mistakes after early F1 2022 DNFs

Wolff: W13 will have "special place" in Mercedes F1 collection "very far back"
Formula 1

Wolff: W13 will have "special place" in Mercedes F1 collection "very far back"

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims that F1 2022 rules were a lot of work for little gain
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims that F1 2022 rules were a lot of work for little gain

Sebastian Vettel’s suggestion that the effort of Formula 1’s 2022 rules overhaul was not worth the benefits has been dismissed by the FIA’s single seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis.

Magazine: F1 2022 review, top 10 F1 drivers, and more
General General

Magazine: F1 2022 review, top 10 F1 drivers, and more

A bumper 116-page special looks back at a dramatic year in Formula 1 in this week’s issue of Autosport magazine, out today (15 December).

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design
IMSA IMSA

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design

Acura’s new car for the IMSA SportsCar Championship has benefitted from Honda's Formula 1 knowledge of hybridised powertrain systems, which is one of the reasons its ARX-06 makes a “weird noise” under braking.

Mortara: "Not fair" to compare old and new FE cars yet
Formula E Formula E

Mortara: "Not fair" to compare old and new FE cars yet

Maserati MSG driver Edoardo Mortara says it would be "not fair" to compare the new Gen3 Formula E car and the previous model, despite a smaller than expected pace difference.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best? Plus

Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?

OPINION: Fernando Alonso heads to Aston Martin having delivered a better campaign versus the first of his Alpine comeback, even if the results don’t reflect it. But after he discusses feeling close to the level of some of his most famous Formula 1 seasons before swapping blue for green, it’s worth assessing such claims simply because of their worth to F1

Formula 1
23 h
Why McLaren’s low profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Plus

Why McLaren’s low profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2022
The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year Plus

The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year

OPINION: A year on from the most controversial ending to a Formula 1 season in a generation and some would have the Abu Dhabi 2021 title decider quietly forgotten about. But it will always be worth revisiting both for many reasons – including how it impacted Lewis Hamilton’s legend, fed into his 2022 story and will likely fuel the rest of his career

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2022
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Plus

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains PAT SYMONDS

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2022
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Plus

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2022
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Plus

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Plus

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Plus

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.