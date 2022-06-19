Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: Canada F1 podium ‘overwhelming' after recent struggles Next / Alonso: Canada F1 engine issue forced me to 'drive kamikaze' in corners
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Sainz "didn't leave an inch" in Canada F1 battle with Verstappen

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said he "wasn't leaving an inch to the walls" to try and pass Max Verstappen and win Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Sainz "didn't leave an inch" in Canada F1 battle with Verstappen

Red Bull's world champion Verstappen looked in control in the early stages of the race, but a late safety car for Yuki Tsunoda's off in Turn 1 spiced things up.

Sainz, who was still due a stop, used the safety car to slot in behind Verstappen for the restart on hard tyres that were five laps fresher than the Dutchman's.

While Sainz looked slightly quicker and managed to stay within Verstappen's DRS throughout, the Spaniard didn't quite have the pace to overtake Verstappen on Montreal's long straight due to poor traction out of the hairpin and Red Bull's top speed advantage.

Despite the DRS and optimising his battery deployment for the final sector, Sainz crossed the line in Verstappen's wake as the Dutchman celebrated his sixth victory of the season, with Sainz still chasing his first.

"I was pushing flat out," Sainz said. "I wasn't leaving an inch to the walls under braking. I was pushing everything with the battery. I tried everything to pass Max.

"But today, we just didn't have enough pace delta to get him close enough in the hairpin to then get him a bit out of line into the chicane.

"The positive thing is that we were quicker, we were faster all race. It was just that little bit more [we needed] to overtake around here.

After a few races in which Ferrari tripped up with various mistakes, Sainz said it was good to see the Scuderia both had the pace and the race management to fight Verstappen until the last lap.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"Yeah, I'm particularly happy with the race pace, with the way we managed to put pressure on Max during the whole race, and the timing of the pitstops I think was right," added Sainz, who also grabbed the point for the fastest lap.

"Honestly, we tried everything, and we were very, very close to winning today. So I will take the positives and keep trying in the next one."

Verstappen said he would have "preferred attacking instead of defending" knowing how hard it was to follow other cars through the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve's first two sectors.

"The safety car didn't help," Verstappen said. "I think overall, they were very quick in the race.

"It would have been really tough for me to close that gap to the end, even on fresher tyres, but then of course, the safety car came out, so they had fresher tyres.

"I was like, well, I think I would have preferred attacking instead of defending, but luckily it worked out."

"Following is tricky around here, but I could see he was pushing, charging, pushing. So yeah, the last few laps were a lot of fun."

Verstappen now leads teammate Sergio Perez, who retired from the race with a suspected power unit issue, by 46 points. Charles Leclerc follows a further three points behind after charging from 19th to fifth.

shares
comments
Hamilton: Canada F1 podium ‘overwhelming' after recent struggles
Previous article

Hamilton: Canada F1 podium ‘overwhelming' after recent struggles
Next article

Alonso: Canada F1 engine issue forced me to 'drive kamikaze' in corners

Alonso: Canada F1 engine issue forced me to 'drive kamikaze' in corners
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special" British GP
Formula 1

Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special"

Perez "miles off" in F1 British GP practice due to aero issue British GP
Formula 1

Perez "miles off" in F1 British GP practice due to aero issue

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Carlos Sainz More
Carlos Sainz
Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car British GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Plus
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.