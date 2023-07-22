Subscribe
Previous / Norris "disappointed" to start third for F1 Hungarian GP Next / Alonso: New Pirelli F1 tyres have hurt Aston Martin and Red Bull
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Russell: "We made a big cock-up" in Hungary F1 qualifying

George Russell says he and his Mercedes Formula 1 team "made a big cock-up" in Hungarian GP qualifying after he finished Q1 in 18th place.

Adam Cooper
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Russell, whose fortunes contrasted dramatically with those of team-mate and pole winner Lewis Hamilton, admitted that he was hampered badly by traffic.

He was caught out as he tried to start his lap in the first part of qualifying, noting that the gentleman's agreement about drivers not passing each other was not respected by some of his rivals.

"My whole session was on track at the wrong time, wrong points, taking way too much risk as a team," he said when asked by Autosport after his tricky session.

"The car was so quick, we didn't need to fuel for one lap and go right at the end and in loads of traffic, but I was trying to respect the gentleman's agreement and got overtaken by a couple of cars, most notably Pierre [Gasly], who overtook me at the final corner.

"I was three tenths down before I even started, and the lap was gone. So not going to blame any of the drivers, we're all fighting for ourselves. As a team, we should have done a much better job."

Asked if he thought the gentleman's agreement was no longer valid, he said: "I don't think that it was ever really there, to be honest, and in all honestly I probably would have done the same if I was in their shoes.

"You've got to fight for yourself. But the track is big enough, it's 4.5km long and we're using a space of one kilometre with 10 cars, so we just need to look in the mirror and recognise that we made a big cock-up today."

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Russell said he wasn't concerned about the new challenge of having to qualify on the hard tyre in Q1.

"Of all the tracks, this was the one where it is probably most straightforward," he said. "This year's hard is last year's medium.

Read Also:

"So and it's obviously so hot out there, that the hard is working fine. It would have been a different story in Imola for example, and I don't know where the next event is [Monza], but again it will be a different story."

Russell echoed the sentiments of other drivers while acknowledging that there was less track running under the alternative tyre allocation system.

"I think for qualifying it's good but with the lack of running in FP1 and FP2," he said. "It's worse for the fans, and we need to find a better solution because the fans pay a lot of money to come and watch on Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

"If we're doing only 60% of the laps compared to what we used to do, they're getting less for their money, so we need to find a better solution."

shares
comments

Norris "disappointed" to start third for F1 Hungarian GP

Alonso: New Pirelli F1 tyres have hurt Aston Martin and Red Bull
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell: No reason McLaren not up there for rest of F1 season

Russell: No reason McLaren not up there for rest of F1 season

Formula 1

Russell: No reason McLaren not up there for rest of F1 season Russell: No reason McLaren not up there for rest of F1 season

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending

Formula 1
British GP

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form

Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form

Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'

Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars' Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review

Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP

Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP

Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form

Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe