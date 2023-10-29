Russell: Knife-edge tyres a factor in F1 Mexico GP qualifying woes
George Russell says the knife-edge trait of Pirelli's Formula 1 tyre was a factor in Mercedes' struggles in qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix.
Russell stressed that getting the tyres to work effectively in the face of changing track temperatures was the biggest challenge faced by all drivers, and he conceded that his team “got it wrong.”
Mercedes had a difficult Friday, with Lewis Hamilton finishing FP2 in seventh, and Russell in 10th.
Both drivers believed that there was scope for improvement on Saturday, but despite making some positive changes to their cars overnight they finished qualifying in sixth and eighth respectively.
"We definitely did,” said Russell when asked by Autosport if the team made progress. “But it was just a totally up and down day.
“In FP3, we were the quickest at points and showed really strong pace. Went out in Q1 with no grip, off the pace. Q2, the car felt back to normal, and we were quick. And we went out in Q3, and the same happened again.
“I think probably Daniel [Ricciardo] was the only driver today who was the most consistent. The Ferraris were off the pace at points. And then obviously Alex [Albon] was the quickest at points, obviously, he should have been in Q3 but wasn't. It's pretty frustrating when it's like this."
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG
Russell said that the Pirelli tyres were on a knife-edge in terms of optimisation.
"It's just how the tyre interacts with the out lap,” he said. “The temperature dropping, you're always trying to find that extra bit of performance.
“But for whatever reason, there seemed to be a sudden drop when you were a small margin over that limit.
“Either the guys just found that limit and got massive performance, or they were over the limit, and had no performance. It is a bit frustrating when it's like this, but we need to recognise we didn't get it right."
Russell acknowledged that it won’t be an easy race for Mercedes on Sunday, with managing temperatures in traffic likely to be a big challenge.
"In FP3 we thought we were fighting for the front two rows in qualifying,” he said. “And probably had a race car that was quick enough to fight for the podium.
“Starting in P8 and P6 for Lewis and I, we're going to have a really challenging day tomorrow. It's a shame.
“It's always challenging here in Mexico, everybody's fighting for brake temperatures, engine temperatures, and as soon as you're trying to overtake and fight a car, you can't, because you breach those limits.
“It's the nature of the beast, and we just need to accept we got it wrong today. And it's probably compromised our whole weekend."
Hamilton was adamant that despite the changes for qualifying the W14 was simply not quick enough.
“The car has not been great this weekend,” he said. “Story of my life at the moment this year. It's no different to any of the other races. Austin was a standout race for us, but it's back to the normal car.
“The car has generally been the same. We made a change into qualifying, I thought the car was nicer to drive at least, but in general, it's just not that fast.”
Asked about his hopes for the race, Hamilton was pessimistic: “We’ve got a bit of a battle on our hands. Overheating is an issue for us. Brake overheating, these sorts of things.
“So staying in battles is going to be tough, managing tyres is going to be tough tomorrow. If we can progress forwards on strategy, then we'll try to do that.”
Additional reporting by Mandy Curi
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is “night and day different” compared to US GP
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is “night and day different” compared to US GP Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is “night and day different” compared to US GP
Russell: “Not enough fuel” hid Mercedes F1 upgrade potential in US GP
Russell: “Not enough fuel” hid Mercedes F1 upgrade potential in US GP Russell: “Not enough fuel” hid Mercedes F1 upgrade potential in US GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge
Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Latest news
Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery
Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery
Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico
Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico
How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats
How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats
Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts
Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics
Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics
Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package
Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.