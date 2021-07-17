Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams" Next / F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint
Formula 1 / British GP News

Ricciardo not satisfied with first F1 Q3 appearance since Baku

By:

Daniel Ricciardo said his return to Q3 at Formula 1’s British Grand Prix did not bring much satisfaction – as he actually felt frustrated because he could have done better.

Ricciardo not satisfied with first F1 Q3 appearance since Baku

After three races where the McLaren driver had failed to make it through to Q3, the Australian grabbed seventh on the grid for F1’s sprint race at Silverstone on the back of a much stronger show of pace.

But despite having banished some of his recent qualifying struggles, the Australian said the fact that the gap to the cars ahead of him was so small actually left him wanting more.

Charles Leclerc, who qualified in fourth place for the sprint race, was just 0.071 seconds faster after their final runs in Q3.

“Overall it was definitely a better day, but I'm a little frustrated because I feel like there was there was a little bit more,” Ricciardo told Sky.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I think we had a bit more in the last run and, looking at the times, I think Charles was maybe half a tenth in front in P4. I feel like that was honestly achievable.

“Looking at the last few qualifyings, for sure everyone will be like, 'Oh, this is a lot better' and it is. But maybe that's why I'm frustrated because I feel like there was even more.”

Ricciardo’s grid slot has put him right in the mix for an intense fight in F1’s first sprint qualifying race at Silverstone on Saturday.

And although mindful of the risks of throwing his efforts away and starting from low down on Sunday, he also sensed a great opportunity to do even better.

“You’ve got to be a little bit smart about it, as the main points are on Sunday and I don’t want to ruin myself for Sunday and do something silly,” he said.

“But I still see it as an opportunity to start further up the grid on Sunday. I am excited for the format.

“I like having one practice and straight into quali, I think that is kind of fun, so it has been a good day. I am just frustrated with small margins, so I will calm down.”

shares
comments

Related video

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"

Previous article

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"

Next article

F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint

F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

3 d
2
Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

3 h
3
Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

4 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

1 d
5
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race

17 h
Latest news
F1 British GP: Verstappen leads final practice from Leclerc at Silverstone
F1

F1 British GP: Verstappen leads final practice from Leclerc at Silverstone

5m
F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint
F1

F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint

1 h
Ricciardo not satisfied with first F1 Q3 appearance since Baku
F1

Ricciardo not satisfied with first F1 Q3 appearance since Baku

1 h
Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"
F1

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"

2 h
Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint
F1

Hamilton: I’m going all guns blazing in Silverstone F1 sprint

2 h
Latest videos
How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More
McLaren
Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group 2022 F1 car unveil
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus
Formula 1

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

Trending Today

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021

Latest news

F1 British GP: Verstappen leads final practice from Leclerc at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen leads final practice from Leclerc at Silverstone

F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP Live commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint

Ricciardo not satisfied with first F1 Q3 appearance since Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo not satisfied with first F1 Q3 appearance since Baku

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Rivals "playing it safe" in sprint race "offers an opportunity for Williams"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.