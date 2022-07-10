Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Vettel calls for life bans for abusive F1 fans at Austrian GP Next / Sainz "lost for words" as engine failure robs Ferrari of "easy 1-2"
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Russell: Perez clash penalty in F1 Austrian GP "harsh", "nowhere to go"

George Russell says he felt harshly treated by the FIA stewards for being penalised for his opening-lap clash with Sergio Perez in Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Russell: Perez clash penalty in F1 Austrian GP "harsh", "nowhere to go"

The Mercedes driver tangled with Perez fighting for fourth place on the first lap, with Russell hitting the side of the Red Bull on the exit of Turn 4 which sent the Mexican off.

Russell was given a five-second penalty for the incident, while Perez later retired from the race due to the damage sustained to his Red Bull.

The Mercedes driver, who also needed a front wing change after the collision, fought back to finish fourth in the Austrian GP but felt hard done as he had "nowhere to go" on the inside of the corner.

"I've looked at the video and I think it's harsh," Russell said. "You are racing at the start, cars are everywhere. Checo did do a bold move going around the outside like that.

"Obviously he'd done it before, he did it with Valtteri yesterday and Valtteri had to get right on top of the kerb to avoid him, which is exactly what I tried to do. But with Carlos ahead of me there's only so much you can brake and so much you can steer, and ultimately I had nowhere to go. Sorry to him to end his race.

"There was probably more room on the outside for him, and as I said I was doing everything I could. And as soon as he got to a certain point I knew it was inevitable, because I was already at the limit of my car.

"So, it's risk versus reward and he had this with Lando last year, it was very close with Valtteri yesterday. The move with me today was exactly the same as these other two, so it was one of them."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Perez took an opposing view on the incident because he felt Russell lost control of his Mercedes which triggered the clash given he felt he'd given him enough space on the track.

"I was clearly ahead, it was up to George to really control his car which he clearly couldn't and we ended up making contact," Perez said.

Read Also:

"There was nothing else I could have done. I gave him enough room, I was already very close to the gravel to make sure he had enough room for both of us to make the corner.

"For the standards of George's level, I'm very surprised at that manoeuvre but anyway, it's very disappointing for me and a very disappointing result for our team because clearly today there were a lot of opportunities."

Perez has slipped to third in the F1 drivers' world championship as Charles Leclerc moved ahead thanks to his Austrian GP win, while Russell is fifth in the standings.

shares
comments
Vettel calls for life bans for abusive F1 fans at Austrian GP
Previous article

Vettel calls for life bans for abusive F1 fans at Austrian GP

Next article

Sainz "lost for words" as engine failure robs Ferrari of "easy 1-2"

Sainz "lost for words" as engine failure robs Ferrari of "easy 1-2"
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Vettel calls for life bans for abusive F1 fans at Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Vettel calls for life bans for abusive F1 fans at Austrian GP

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more Austrian GP
Formula 1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Former F1 race director Michael Masi leaves FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former F1 race director Michael Masi leaves FIA

F1 drivers play down flare concerns after Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers play down flare concerns after Austrian GP

Sainz calls for faster F1 fire response after Austrian GP scare
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz calls for faster F1 fire response after Austrian GP scare

Austria F1 drivers’ briefing "going in circles" before Vettel stormed out
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austria F1 drivers’ briefing "going in circles" before Vettel stormed out

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat Plus

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance Plus

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.