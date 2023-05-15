Subscribe
Previous / Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere Next / How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Russell: Imola F1 upgrades "won't change the world" for Mercedes

George Russell has cautioned that his Mercedes Formula 1 team's comprehensive upgrades due for this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola "won't change the world for us" straight away.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Having fallen further adrift of F1 2023's dominant team Red Bull, Mercedes soon decided sticking to its unique floor and sidepod concept was a mistake.

It started working on a significant revamp of its W14, which also tackles the front suspension and aims to make the car less "poisonous to drive" for Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

That long-awaited update arrives in time for this weekend's first European race of the season.

But Russell stressed that his new-look Mercedes won't immediately allow the Silver Arrows to make a giant leap. Instead, it is supposed to make the W14 a much more stable platform to develop and extract performance from down the line.

"Imola is a new weekend, we'll have some new bits on the car," Russell said after finishing fourth in last weekend's Miami Grand Prix, two spots ahead of Hamilton.

"Hopefully that's positive. It's not going to change the world for us in the short term but hopefully it's a step in the right direction.

"I think we can't get carried away ourselves, we need to do the talking on the track.

"We need to see how the upgrades perform when we get there. Fingers crossed they're brilliant, but we'll only know that on Friday morning."

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Russell reckons the W14's handling difficulties are behind Mercedes' tendency of starting every grand prix weekend on the back foot.

In Miami, the Brackley team got off to a particularly challenging start, with Hamilton eliminated in Q2 and Russell only just scraping into the top 10.

"I think it's probably because the car is quite challenging to drive at the moment," Russell said. "We've got a lot to improve. As I said, we know where we are at the moment."

Explaining the philosophy behind this weekend's Imola upgrades, Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said: “We do hope that it is quicker, we hope that it's better in terms of qualifying and race pace.

"The key thing though is that we are not just looking to bring a lap time update, we are looking to head off in a different development direction.

"One that we think gives us a better chance in the long term of being able to challenge for race wins and world championships.

"The Imola package are the first steps in that direction. We are hoping to bring other updates later in the year."

shares
comments

Related video

Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Steiner: F1 'needs to make its mind up' over conservative tyres

Steiner: F1 'needs to make its mind up' over conservative tyres

Formula 1

Steiner: F1 'needs to make its mind up' over conservative tyres Steiner: F1 'needs to make its mind up' over conservative tyres

Aston Martin: "Not playing the lottery" key to run of F1 podiums

Aston Martin: "Not playing the lottery" key to run of F1 podiums

Formula 1

Aston Martin: "Not playing the lottery" key to run of F1 podiums Aston Martin: "Not playing the lottery" key to run of F1 podiums

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

George Russell More
George Russell
F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Russell: Baku race "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

Russell: Baku race "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Russell: Baku race "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS Russell: Baku race "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023 What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes: Imola F1 upgrade will answer why W14 is so "poisonous" to drive

Mercedes: Imola F1 upgrade will answer why W14 is so "poisonous" to drive

Formula 1
Miami GP

Mercedes: Imola F1 upgrade will answer why W14 is so "poisonous" to drive Mercedes: Imola F1 upgrade will answer why W14 is so "poisonous" to drive

Hamilton: Miami F1 struggles feel like a "kick in the gut"

Hamilton: Miami F1 struggles feel like a "kick in the gut"

Formula 1
Miami GP

Hamilton: Miami F1 struggles feel like a "kick in the gut" Hamilton: Miami F1 struggles feel like a "kick in the gut"

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Latest news

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

F1 Formula 1

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

EXTE Extreme E
Scotland X-Prix

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jonathan Noble

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe