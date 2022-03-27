Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP Next / Hulkenberg: Saudi Arabian GP will be hardest race of my F1 career
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Russell: Fifth place realistic F1 Saudi Arabian GP target in "knife-edge" Mercedes

George Russell admits he can only target fifth place on merit in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a frustrating qualifying session for Mercedes on the Jeddah Formula 1 street track.

Adam Cooper
By:
Russell: Fifth place realistic F1 Saudi Arabian GP target in "knife-edge" Mercedes

Russell and team-mate Lewis Hamilton took different set-up directions prior to qualifying, and it was clear that the former had the better option.

Hamilton struggled with the rear end of his car and was knocked out in Q1 in 16th place. Russell just made it through to Q3, and ultimately earned sixth on the grid.

As expected, he was beaten by the four cars of the Red Bull and Ferrari teams, but he was also outpaced by the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.

Asked by Autosport if he was relieved with the final position, especially given that he was only 10th in Q2, Russell made it clear that it was still far below where he and the team expect to be.

"No, not really, to be honest," he said. "We're not here to be battling for P5, P6. As a team, it was a very difficult day. The car is really on a knife-edge, and getting it in the right window is so difficult.

"Lewis and I went down different set-up routes. Clearly it didn't work out, and it's pretty clear in the data.

"So as a team, it's a bit of a shame. From my personal side, I think I would have definitely been pleased with P5, half a tenth away.

"It was possible, if I really put absolutely everything together. But that's just where we are at the moment.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"It's tricky, because we put in all of our effort into solving this porpoising issue. And it's not allowing us to focus on other things.

"As a driver, it's not allowing me to focus on the driving as much, the fine tuning of the balance, the set-up; we can't really do it, because all of our focus is on solving this issue. So we've got work to do."

Asked about the importance of getting to the flag on Sunday he said: "We need to just maximise the result. I think P5 will be our on merit result.

"We're so far away from the front rows, best case P5, worst case in that region. We've just got to make sure we're in it towards the end."

Read Also:

Russell stressed that raising the ride height to mitigate porpoising remains the main problem that the team is chasing.

"Exactly the same as we've seen since day one," he said. "We have the porpoising issue. The only way to run is to raise the car very high. And obviously with this ground effects car, we lose all of the downforce.

"We know that if we can get the car on the ground there's a huge chunk of lap time there. But we can't achieve that at the moment. So we need to have a rethink."

shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP
Previous article

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP
Next article

Hulkenberg: Saudi Arabian GP will be hardest race of my F1 career

Hulkenberg: Saudi Arabian GP will be hardest race of my F1 career
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Hulkenberg: Saudi Arabian GP will be hardest race of my F1 career Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Hulkenberg: Saudi Arabian GP will be hardest race of my F1 career

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell: Reduced F1 slipstream effect could compromise passing
Formula 1

Russell: Reduced F1 slipstream effect could compromise passing

Russell: Porpoising F1 cars could be safety concern for some teams
Formula 1

Russell: Porpoising F1 cars could be safety concern for some teams

The challenge Russell shares with a Mercedes F1 legend Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell shares with a Mercedes F1 legend

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Wolff: Mercedes F1 form right now "totally unacceptable" Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 form right now "totally unacceptable"

Mercedes set-up trials in Jeddah F1 practice didn't solve porpoising Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes set-up trials in Jeddah F1 practice didn't solve porpoising

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Latest news

Hulkenberg: Saudi Arabian GP will be hardest race of my F1 career
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg: Saudi Arabian GP will be hardest race of my F1 career

Russell: Fifth place realistic F1 Saudi Arabian GP target in "knife-edge" Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Fifth place realistic F1 Saudi Arabian GP target in "knife-edge" Mercedes

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP

Magnussen admits neck issue will compromise F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen admits neck issue will compromise F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one

Formula 1
6 h
The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition Plus

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. MARK GALLAGHER finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Plus

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era Plus

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Plus

What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Plus

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Plus

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.