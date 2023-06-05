Russell explains Spanish GP sweat and rain confusion
George Russell says the extreme braking forces aboard his Mercedes Formula 1 car flicked sweat onto his visor to make him think it was raining in the Spanish Grand Prix.
The upgraded W14 proved effective in the warmer race temperatures as Russell climbed from 12th on the grid to third place to complete a double podium behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
Rain, which had hit the track during Saturday practice, had threatened to disrupt the event but never materialised. However, Russell did briefly ask his race engineer Marcus Dudley at half-distance if any other driver had reported rain when he spotted drops on his helmet visor.
But it transpired that this was nothing more than his own sweat, with Russell having not properly tucked his hair inside his balaclava. So, when he was braking, the beads were flicking forwards under the forces.
He explained the confusion, saying: “I had my hair dangling down in the first stint - I think I didn’t quite get it in my balaclava. That was annoying because it was in my peripheral vision.
“Then, as I was sweating, because it wasn't in my balaclava, it was dripping down onto my face. And then when I was braking, it was coming onto my visor.
“So, with the grey clouds, and then the spots of water on the visor, I thought it was rain.
“That was a bit of a bit of an embarrassing one.”
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, in the pit lane
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Speaking to Sky Sports, Russell added: “It was really annoying because I was sweating throughout the whole race and it obviously was getting on the inside of the visor so I couldn’t wipe it. But I had it all under control.”
Russell’s radio messages again drew attention after he dived down the inside of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari into Turn 1 on lap 35 of 66 for third place.
Dudley responded with “Solid work” to which Russell asked: “Just solid?”. Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff replied: “It was very good”.
Explaining the back and forth, Russell said: “It was just a bit of a joke with Marcus… Toto likes the big radio messages of encouragement.
“Marcus and I sometimes say, ‘Just be nice and calm in a situation, it is sometimes the best way to get the result’.
“It was a pretty decent move on Carlos. I thought it was a little bit more than 'solid', but it's just a good laugh!”
Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround
Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround Hamilton and Russell praise Schumacher role in F1 Spanish GP turnaround
Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1
Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1 Russell: Double podium "a sign of things to come" for Mercedes F1
What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023
What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023 What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023
Autosport Podcast: F1 Spanish GP review
Autosport Podcast: F1 Spanish GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 Spanish GP review
Video: The Mercedes' breakthrough at F1 Spanish GP
Video: The Mercedes' breakthrough at F1 Spanish GP Video: The Mercedes' breakthrough at F1 Spanish GP
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Latest news
McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances
McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances
Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt
Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt
LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter
LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter
Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race
Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing
The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.