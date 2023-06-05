Win tickets for the 2023 Dutch GP

Dive into the Sea of Orange! We are offering you an exclusive chance to win an unforgettable experience: 1x2 Passe Partout tickets (Friday to Sunday), including a four-night stay for you and your companion to witness this year’s Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Imagine yourself among passionate motorsports fans watching how the action unfolds at the iconic CM.com Circuit Zandvoort. This giveaway is initiated in partnership with the Dutch Grand Prix organisation and Motorsport Tickets.

The Dutch Grand Prix holds a rich history in the world of motorsport. Dating back to 1950, the race joined the world championship in 1952 and captured the hearts of racing enthusiasts worldwide.

Absent after 1985, when the great Niki Lauda scored his last GP victory, the event returned to the Formula 1 calendar in 2021 after a renovation of the race track. The ‘old school’ characteristics, where precision and skills from the drivers are important, are kept in place. It offers a unique and thrilling experience for both drivers and spectators.

Beyond the racing, the Dutch Grand Prix set a new standard for visitor experience. The fan village, with various activities, artists and DJs performing in an orange sea of fans, makes it a grand prix like no other.

Many motorsport fans have soaked up the excitement in recent years and created memories that last a lifetime. Now you will have a chance too…

Participating is simple: just answer one question correctly and you’ll have a chance to win:

Who crossed the finish line in second place during the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix, four seconds behind winner Max Verstappen?

Fans in Zandvoort Photo by: Erik Junius

Not sure of the answer to the question? Tip: Feel free to browse through our website’s large results database.

Don’t miss out and click here to enter via the Dutch Grand Prix website, and secure your chance to win tickets and a hotel stay for the 2023 event. Get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating history and thrilling action of this iconic race. Good luck!