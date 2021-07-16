Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying
Formula 1 / British GP News

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying

By:

George Russell has explained the factors that led to his "massive step" during Formula 1's 2021 British Grand Prix Friday qualifying Q2, which led to a second successive Q3 berth.

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying

Russell qualified eighth for F1's first sprint qualifying race – the results of which will set the grid for Sunday's grand prix – his best against-the-clock result for Williams after he qualified ninth last time out in Austria.

He had made it through Q1 to continue his streak of escaping the opening segment at every race so far in 2021 but at that stage in proceedings was only ahead of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll in 14th.

But a gain of 0.441-seconds on his sole run in Q2 to set a 1m27.080s got Russell through to Q3, where his single flying lap ended with a time of 1m26.971s and the Briton beating Carlos Sainz Jr and Sebastian Vettel.

Speaking to reporters – including Autosport – in the Silverstone paddock after Friday qualifying, Russell noted that "it's not the first time I've noticed that I improve probably more than I should during a session".

He added: "I think I just like to get an understanding of what the car is doing before then fully knowing how to extract the maximum from it.

"And I guess if you're in a top car that's going to sail through to Q2/Q3 that's exactly the strategy you want.

"But it was really coming towards us. My first lap in Q2 was fine, but nothing great. And then the second lap I made a massive step."

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

When asked if that improvement had been down to his efforts alone, Russell outlined a combination of factors that secured his result.

"[It was] everything," he explained.

"Getting the tyres in a better window, exactly knowing what we needed to aim for on the out lap, me driving a bit better, very good position with a small slipstream from [Fernando] Alonso ahead.

"And all these things paid in our favour."

Russell had ended the opening practice session last, feeling "lost" and "lacking confidence", and losing his best time to running wide at Copse.

Read Also:

But the 23-year-old said he and Williams pinned their hopes on the changing conditions in a much later than usual qualifying session at Silverstone to provide an additional boost for car handling.

"We had a bit of a decision to make after [practice]," said Russell. "Whether we try and improve the car and turn it upside down, or we just stick to our guns and hope the track comes towards us.

"And that's what we did – we stuck to our guns and the track did just come towards us, the tyres came towards us – everything got in a much nicer window.

"I just felt so confident and comfortable out there, which allows me to get that extra tenth or two."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying

Previous article

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

10 h
2
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

3 d
3
Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

8 h
4
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

5 h
5
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

5 h
Latest news
Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying
F1

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying

1m
Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying
F1

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying

1 h
Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday
F1

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday

1 h
British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
F1

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

1 h
F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race
F1

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race

1 h
Latest videos
How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race British GP
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of inaugural sprint race

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality British GP Plus
Formula 1

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell: "Nothing will be announced" about F1 future at Silverstone British GP
Formula 1

Russell: "Nothing will be announced" about F1 future at Silverstone

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus
Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Trending Today

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
11 h
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021

Latest news

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.