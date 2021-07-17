Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying
Formula 1 / British GP News

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

By:

Pirelli Formula 1 boss Mario Isola believes the first sprint qualifying race could be enlivened by a variety of tyre choice among the teams at Silverstone.

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

In contrast to a normal race weekend, when the top 10 drivers start the race on the tyres they progressed through from Q2 on while the rest of the grid has a free choice on which tyres to start on, none of the drivers are obliged to start the sprint on the tyres with which they qualified.

The consensus in the paddock in recent weeks has been that the medium compound would be the default choice for the 17-lap event.

However, Isola now believes that low degradation seen in FP1 and in the long stints run on what is now the soft compound from last year’s 70th Anniversary race at Silverstone suggest that some drivers could opt for the soft and favour early performance over durability.

In fact, in the 2020 event, Kimi Raikkonen completed a 25-lap stint at the end of the race, while Esteban Ocon ran 22 laps from the start, with a full fuel tank.

Those who are most likely take the gamble on softs are potentially fast cars that are near the back of the grid, such as Lance Stroll (15th), Yuki Tsunoda (16th) and Raikkonen (17th).

Even if their tyres fall away in the latter stages they are unlikely to slip back much further than where they started.

Any safety car or virtual safety car running will play into the hands of those on softs, allowing them to extend the life of the tyres.

Teams will have a better idea of what they can do for the sprint after Saturday’s FP2 session, which will be devoted to longer runs as qualifying is now out of the way.

“It's difficult to predict if the teams are going to use just the medium for the sprint qualifying or also the soft,” said Isola.

“Because if you look back at the second race for example that we had in Silverstone last year, where the soft compound that we have this week was the medium compound, we had some drivers that were able to run stints longer than the sprint qualifying on the soft without high degradation.

“We had for example Ocon, Leclerc, Stroll, Raikkonen and Giovinazzi. They were all running long stints on the C3 compound. So I believe that considering that last year, we had similar conditions in terms of temperature, that's a good indication of what they can choose.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

“Honestly, before coming here, I was more or less convinced that everybody was trying to run the sprint qualifying on the medium compound. But today if you're asking me, I'm not so sure. And probably we can see a mix of soft and medium compound for the sprint qualifying.

“If it happens, obviously, it is very interesting, because with this new format, everybody was thinking that the sprint qualifying is with the same compound for everybody. Maybe it's not.”

When asked by Autosport Isola admitted that the data suggested that some car/driver combinations have a much better chance of making the soft last.

“I don't want to tell you too many secrets, because obviously we see the data, and there is an indication of cars that are using tyres in a better way or in a worse way," he said. "But I believe that if you look at the previous races, there are some cars that are able to use the tyres in in a better way compared to others.

“I cannot exclude that somebody, especially in the back could try to run the soft, and maybe attack at the beginning. It's only 17 laps, so it's not a very long race where they will push as much as possible. And for some drivers in the back, I don't want to say there is nothing to lose, but they can try something different for sure.”

Read Also:

Isola also confirmed that the official debut of Pirelli’s new rear tyre, which was tried in practice in Austria, had gone smoothly: “The new tyre is almost transparent compared to the old one. No changes in balance or no requirement to change anything on the car.

“It's quite a good construction, it's more robust, we can use lower pressure. That was the target. I'm happy with the introduction.”

shares
comments

Related video

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying

Previous article

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

22 h
2
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

3 d
3
Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

21 h
4
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

18 h
5
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

17 h
Latest news
Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone
F1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

23m
Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying
F1

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying

12 h
Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying
F1

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying

13 h
Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday
F1

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday

13 h
British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
F1

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

14 h
Latest videos
How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group 2022 F1 car unveil
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal 2022 F1 car unveil
Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Trending Today

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021

Latest news

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli expects some F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint at Silverstone

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell explains "massive step" to reach Q3 in British GP Friday qualifying

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen suffers with "weird feeling" with Red Bull F1 car in qualifying

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.