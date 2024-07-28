All Series
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win

Lewis Hamilton inherits Belgian Grand Prix victory as George Russell's Mercedes F1 car found to be underweight

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:

George Russell has been disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix after his Mercedes Formula 1 car was below the 798kg minimum weight, handing Lewis Hamilton victory.

Russell's car was found to be at the minimum 798kg weight limit when the FIA initially weighed the Briton's car and, after draining 2.8 litres from the fuel tank in order to take his one-litre fuel sample for scrutineering, it was found to be 1.5kg underweight.

This was met with a disqualification from the results, ensuring that Hamilton collected his second victory of the season at Russell's expense.

Oscar Piastri thus moves up to second, and Charles Leclerc was hence classified third having successfully held off a chasing Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the end of the race.

Mercedes accepted this as a genuine error by the team, as it could find no other circumstances in which Russell's car would be under the weight limit.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The stewards' report read: "The Stewards heard from the team representative of Car 63 (George Russell), the FIA Technical Delegate, the FIA Single Seater Director and the FIA Single Seater Technical Director.

"Car 63 was weighed on the FIA inside and outside scales with both scales showing the same result of 796.5kg. The calibration of both scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

"During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team.

"The Stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement needs to be applied.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 2nd position, in the the post race press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 2nd position, in the the post race press conference

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

This follows the precedent set by the FIA's sporting regulations, where Article 35.3 states that: "The relevant car may be disqualified should its weight be less than that specified in Article 4.1 of the Technical Regulations when weighed in accordance with Articles 35.1 or 35.2, save where the deficiency in weight results from the accidental loss of a component of the car."

Russell thus drops down to eighth in the driver's championship having moved past Sergio Perez thanks to his victory, while Hamilton's tally now rises to 150 points - 12 points shy of Carlos Sainz, who occupies fifth place in the standings.

Marko: Perez "completely collapsed" for Red Bull in Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

