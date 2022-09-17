Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Williams waiting on Sargeant as F1 driver market hots up Next / Rossi: Herta paying price for F1's past "greed"
Formula 1 News

Russell: De Vries Monza debut tougher than my 2020 Sakhir Mercedes cameo

George Russell believes Nyck de Vries faced a tougher job making a last-minute Formula 1 debut at Monza than his own cameo for Mercedes in 2020.

Luke Smith
By:
Russell: De Vries Monza debut tougher than my 2020 Sakhir Mercedes cameo

De Vries was drafted in to race for Williams at Monza last weekend when Alex Albon was sidelined by appendicitis on Saturday ahead of final practice, marking the Dutchman’s first grand prix start.

Despite only learning he was required to step in for Albon shortly before FP3, de Vries managed to reach Q2 before finishing the race ninth, matching Williams’ best result of the season.

Read Also:

Comparisons were drawn to Russell making his own late stand-in appearance for Mercedes at the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020, when Lewis Hamilton was ruled out due to COVID-19. Russell qualified second and was set to win the race before a late puncture dashed his hopes.

But Russell felt de Vries had a bigger challenge jumping in at the last minute given his lack of F1 racing experience, and the fact he had to adjust from driving the Aston Martin in practice on Friday to a different F1 car less than 24 hours later.

“I think it was probably tougher for him, to be honest, than it was for me, because I was obviously a full-time race driver,” said former Williams driver Russell.

“Equally as well for him, jumping from Aston Martin on Friday into a Williams, it’s a different car, the seating position is different.

“I remember when I was doing testing with Mercedes and Force India at the time, and driving F2, it took quite a few laps just to get used to the different feeling of how those cars reacted.

“There's not a lot more to say. To score points on your debut in a Williams, it's pretty spectacular, no doubt.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W11, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W11, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The performance from de Vries only furthered calls for the 2019 Formula 2 and 2020-21 Formula E title winner to land a full-time drive in F1 next year.

PLUS: How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

Williams boss Jost Capito said there was “nothing else” de Vries could do to convince him of a drive for next season, but there is also thought to be interest from Alpine, which  will field the Dutchman in a private test at the Hungaroring next week.

Russell raced against de Vries through much of his junior career, stretching back to go-karting, and said he “was always one of the very best.”

“There's no doubt he's deserve another place in Formula 1,” said Russell.

“That's just how the sport is. There’s 20 drivers, and not everybody gets an opportunity.

“But certainly now he's proved everything he has to.”

shares
comments
Williams waiting on Sargeant as F1 driver market hots up
Previous article

Williams waiting on Sargeant as F1 driver market hots up
Next article

Rossi: Herta paying price for F1's past "greed"

Rossi: Herta paying price for F1's past "greed"
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Ferrari: FIA should allow more engines after Monza F1 penalty chaos
Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA should allow more engines after Monza F1 penalty chaos

Alonso certain he will surpass 400 F1 races as record awaits in Singapore Italian GP
Formula 1

Alonso certain he will surpass 400 F1 races as record awaits in Singapore

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
Albon's extension "sped up" to take Williams F1 driver off the market Belgian GP
Formula 1

Albon's extension "sped up" to take Williams F1 driver off the market

Williams helping Albon to be "more of a fighter" off-track in F1
Formula 1

Williams helping Albon to be "more of a fighter" off-track in F1

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus
Formula 1

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

Williams More
Williams
Williams waiting on Sargeant as F1 driver market hots up
Formula 1

Williams waiting on Sargeant as F1 driver market hots up

From Paddock Club to Monza points: Inside de Vries' F1 debut dream
Formula 1

From Paddock Club to Monza points: Inside de Vries' F1 debut dream

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Italian GP Plus
Formula 1

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

Latest news

How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation

Technology never stands still for the Formula 1 teams, and the same goes for the organisation that broadcasts the races around the world.

De Vries confirms Marko talks but F1 future "beyond my control"
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries confirms Marko talks but F1 future "beyond my control"

Nyck de Vries has confirmed that he is talking to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko about a possible future with the AlphaTauri Formula 1 team.

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad

Ferrari: FIA should allow more engines after Monza F1 penalty chaos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA should allow more engines after Monza F1 penalty chaos

Ferrari Formula 1 chief Mattia Binotto believes the FIA needs to consider increasing the power unit allocation per season after almost half the grid took penalties at Monza last weekend.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Plus

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad

Formula 1
15 h
How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Plus

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Plus

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Plus

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Plus

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Plus

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Plus

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.