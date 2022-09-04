Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP Next / AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s 'drifting' car issue that led to VSC
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation

Daniel Ricciardo says he and Mark Webber have cleared things up over the Oscar Piastri situation, following a chat at Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation

The McLaren driver is being replaced by Piastri for 2023, after the youngster was grabbed by the Woking-based squad from the grasps of Alpine.

Piastri’s signing came ahead of McLaren agreeing a contract termination with Ricciardo, meaning he would not see out the third and final year of his original deal.

The Piastri matter went all the way to F1’s Contract Recognition Board and, amid the intensity of the complicated situation, Ricciardo had revealed last month that there had been no contact with either the youngster or his manager Webber.

But with things getting settled over the Dutch GP weekend, and Webber on the ground as part of his commitment to British broadcaster Channel 4, there was an opportunity at Zandvoort for he and Ricciardo to chat.

That happened on Sunday, ahead of the Dutch GP, and Ricciardo explained that Webber 'felt bad' about the consequences of Piastri's move as he emphasised there was nothing personal about what had happened.

“We hadn't seen obviously each other in person [since it all started],” explained Ricciardo.

“I feel he didn't need to, but he felt like he wanted to, in a way, apologise and try to just see how I'm doing.

“Obviously I know how this sport is: it's nothing personal to me. And he wanted to make sure that I knew that and understood that. And just to make sure that I felt okay.

“He feels really bad, obviously, [in] how it's gone down and obviously how things have been put out there in the media. So yeah, it was obviously nice to speak to him.”

Oscar Piastri, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team

Oscar Piastri, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

As well as having a conversation with Webber over the matter, Ricciardo also says that he has spoken in private to Piastri to also ensure that his replacement knows there are no lingering tensions.

“I've also spoken to Oscar, to be honest, and just made sure that there's no bad feelings there. I understand how this works.

“He's trying to make it: he's trying to get into Formula 1. And this moment should be also really big for him. I don't want to make it a bad situation for him.

“That's that: it's nothing personal. So that's all the conversation was. And I truly do wish him well. I want him to have a good run in Formula 1.

“So it's just the circumstances and that's how it is. But I still obviously like Mark a lot and respect him.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo explained that he felt it important that he did get in touch with Piastri, because there was a risk of the youngster feeling there could be some angst between them if he did not explain his true feelings.

“If there's no communication, you never know what someone's feeling or thinking,” he added “Obviously he's a lot younger than me. I don't know how he feels: if he's nervous to reach out and see how I'm doing.

“Also, I wanted to make sure that it was clear that I understand his position. And absolutely no hard feelings.

“So that was good. I think it made him feel better. And yeah, I think the last thing he wanted was to have some weird tension between a few of the only Australians in this sport. So I'm glad that we've done that.”

shares
comments
Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP
Previous article

Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP
Next article

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s 'drifting' car issue that led to VSC

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s 'drifting' car issue that led to VSC
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers Dutch GP
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers

Dutch GP chiefs vow zero tolerance approach to flares for F1 race day Dutch GP
Formula 1

Dutch GP chiefs vow zero tolerance approach to flares for F1 race day

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

Latest news

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Wolff: F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Formula 1 teams must accept they are "vomit bags" for driver frustrations, after Lewis Hamilton’s radio outburst at the Dutch Grand Prix.

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s 'drifting' car issue that led to VSC
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s 'drifting' car issue that led to VSC

AlphaTauri is investigating the issue that ended Yuki Tsunoda’s Dutch Grand Prix early after his Formula 1 car felt like it was “drifting”, causing him to stop twice on-track.

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation

Daniel Ricciardo says he and Mark Webber have cleared things up over the Oscar Piastri situation, following a chat at Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Plus

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
16m
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
22 h
The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media Plus

The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media

Formula 1’s growing audience is turning to social media in record numbers and new content creators are helping to fuel that trend, explains MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2022
The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort Plus

The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort. An F1 data dropout temporarily hid the full story and while the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP, they are behind on both one-lap and race-pace running so far

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Plus

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.