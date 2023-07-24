Subscribe
Previous / Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP Next / Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo reveals how Alonso chat settled head over F1 break

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that a mid-flight conversation with Fernando Alonso inspired his Formula 1 sabbatical, from which he has returned feeling "reset" and "energised again".

Matt Kew
By:
Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri

After two years of underperforming alongside Lando Norris, McLaren paid Ricciardo last season to depart a year ahead of his contract expiring to make way for 2021 Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo opted to take time away from the spotlight, moving to Red Bull in a third driver role on a 12-month deal, and planned to wait for a 2024 race seat rather than accept a less competitive drive.

But with AlphaTauri sacking Nyck de Vries after only 10 races, Ricciardo returned to action in the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend.

He overcame a first-corner hit from Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu and subsequent diffuser damage, then pitted for clear air to battle back to 13th place.

Ricciardo felt reinvigorated on his return but he expected as much, having been reassured about the benefits of time away during a mid-flight discussion with Alonso - who left McLaren at the end of 2018, went on to win the Le Mans 24 Hours twice, and then returned to F1 in 2021 with Alpine.

Ricciardo explained: "Even if it wasn't the year I expected, I certainly just kind of reset myself and I feel energised again.

"Actually, I remember having a conversation with Fernando maybe two years ago now. I wasn't thinking of taking a break.

"But we were just having a chat, I think on a flight somewhere, and he said the break for him was one of the best things he ever did.

"That kind of got me thinking maybe if I ever feel I need it, not to be too scared of it. Then I think, seeing the year he's had, that also filled me with some confidence."

Ricciardo had "one of the biggest smiles", having surprised himself with his physical condition after the 70-lap race following an eight-month spell on the sidelines.

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Ricciardo: McLaren has broken "stalemate" to speak Norris' language

Ricciardo also reflected on the upturn of former team McLaren, which backed up its strong Silverstone showing with Norris finishing second in Budapest to Max Verstappen.

Rookie Piastri, meanwhile, persevered through being caught out by the undercut to lose track position to Norris and then floor damage to eventually take fifth place.

Ricciardo reckoned this performance showed that the MCL60 now "speaks Lando's language" after two years of trying to end the "stalemate" that ultimately cost his seat.

"I felt obviously for whatever reasons, the McLaren was normally not speaking my language," said Ricciardo.

"It certainly speaks Lando's language. He certainly knows how to get the most out of that thing.

Read Also:

"I felt like obviously, especially last year, just a bit of a stalemate. It was really hard to get out of that.

"So that's why the time off and then a fresh team and environment [helped], it's just been probably the best thing for me."

shares
comments

Related video

Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne

Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne

Magnussen in a “pickle” as Haas F1 development turns strengths into weaknesses

Magnussen in a “pickle” as Haas F1 development turns strengths into weaknesses

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Magnussen in a “pickle” as Haas F1 development turns strengths into weaknesses Magnussen in a “pickle” as Haas F1 development turns strengths into weaknesses

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive

Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive

Ricciardo: Working with former race engineer helped rebuild confidence in F1 sim

Ricciardo: Working with former race engineer helped rebuild confidence in F1 sim

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Ricciardo: Working with former race engineer helped rebuild confidence in F1 sim Ricciardo: Working with former race engineer helped rebuild confidence in F1 sim

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

AlphaTauri More
AlphaTauri
AlphaTauri F1 boss explains why it made "emotional" call to sack de Vries

AlphaTauri F1 boss explains why it made "emotional" call to sack de Vries

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

AlphaTauri F1 boss explains why it made "emotional" call to sack de Vries AlphaTauri F1 boss explains why it made "emotional" call to sack de Vries

AlphaTauri reveals extreme interpretation of F1 rear wing rules

AlphaTauri reveals extreme interpretation of F1 rear wing rules

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

AlphaTauri reveals extreme interpretation of F1 rear wing rules AlphaTauri reveals extreme interpretation of F1 rear wing rules

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Latest news

Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa

Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa

INDY IndyCar
Iowa II

Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa

2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more 2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts?

F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts?

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts? F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts?

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe