Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP

Alfa Romeo launched a partnership with Kick before the start of the 2023 season, with its Spa livery the first occasion the new streaming platform receives a prominent spot on the bodywork of its 2023 C43 car.

The car raced by drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will feature bright green Kick logos and decals on the front wing, rear wing and sidepod with matching wheel rims.

Kick is a live-streaming platform that has attracted over 10 million users in its first seven months.

The start-up aims to take the fight to established streaming platforms by offering its creators a 95-5 split of revenue for follower subscriptions.

One of its highest-profile signings is Canadian streamer xQc, who signed an exclusive deal of up to $100m dollars and brought over 400,000 followers to his Kick platform.

Switzerland-based Alfa Romeo has enjoyed a recent upturn in performance at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, with Zhou and Bottas qualifying fifth and seventh on the grid respectively.

A start issue for Zhou denied the Chinese driver a chance to score points, with Bottas also finishing outside the top 10 after being held up on the first lap.

Alfa Romeo C43 livery Photo by: Alfa Romeo

The Hinwil squad remains ninth in the 2023 constructors' championship ahead of the final race before the summer break at Spa-Francorchamps.

"We had a good chance to turn a strong qualifying into points but, unfortunately, our race got compromised on lap one, just after the start," Bottas said.

"Zhou, who was in front of me, had some issues with the brake system strategy, so I had to move around him, losing some momentum.

"There's a positive we will take with us onto Belgium, we unlocked something more from our package on Saturday, so definitely the potential was there and we will aim to build on that.

"Of course, Spa will be a completely different track, but we will be working hard this week to find the right configuration to further progress and kick back right away."