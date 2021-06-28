Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine Next / Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening" in Styrian F1 race

By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo says the power unit issue that caused him to tumble out of the points in the Styrian Grand Prix was "disheartening".

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening" in Styrian F1 race

The Australian finished a lowly 13th after a good start from the same position propelled him to ninth was negated by a glitch that forced him to let other drivers past.

Ricciardo had already been left frustrated by an unexplained loss of performance in qualifying that left him only 13th on the grid.

He made amends with a strong first lap in the race, jumping up to ninth place, behind George Russell.

However on the seventh lap he experienced a loss of power, and he quickly tumbled down to 12th place as Yuki Tsunoda, Carlos Sainz, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen all passed him.

He solved the problem with switch changes after the team told him to go to “white default zero one” and later “white default eight zero,” as well as suggesting that he stay out of Raikkonen’s slipstream in order to cool the car.

“It was disheartening because I had such a great start and obviously on a preferred strategy with the medium,” Ricciardo said when asked by Autosport about his frustrating race.

“I felt like the cars ahead would have struggled on the soft, and we were in a really good position.

“So it was all there ahead of us. And then I lost power, I think I felt it out of turn one.

"And then I got some switches and we were able to able to recover it, by I think turn seven or turn eight.

"But everyone I passed on lap one I did wave back past me. So then you're in the train, and that's it, afternoon done.

“We were ahead of Sainz, same strategy, and he finished sixth. I really think that was us today.

"I think we could have been fifth and sixth again, as a team. So when it's low, it's really low, this sport.

"So this was one of those days that I really did not want.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo said that his Mercedes power unit performed perfectly for the rest of the afternoon despite losing another place to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Read Also:

“It was fine after that,” he said.

“So in a way, that's kind of what sucks even more. When you drop back that much sometimes you're just like, alright let's kind of end the pain.

“We still have a long race to go. But once you're in that train, everyone kind of has DRS and clear air is so important around here.

"It was just so static. I think everyone's pace was quite similar in dirty air. So there was really nothing to do after that. The race just honestly changed like a switch.”

On the plus said Ricciardo noted that the team made progress on understanding his qualifying issues.

“Yeah, I definitely got some clarity on some areas that we kind of missed out," he said.

"I think I would comfortably say, 50% we're on top of. I think there's still a bit more to understand.

"But I also think there's a bit with set-up as well. Let's say, I'm optimistic going into next week that we will be alright.

“I was fairly comfortable. And I especially today I put yesterday behind, and I was very kind of geared up, ready for today's start. And again, I think it showed another strong first lap.”

shares
comments

Related video

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine

Previous article

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine

Next article

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

14 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if ‘wacky’ set-up contributed to Styrian GP struggles

2 h
3
Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

50 min
4
MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

3 h
5
Formula 1

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

1 h
Latest news
Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro
F1

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro

5m
Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening" in Styrian F1 race
F1

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening" in Styrian F1 race

30m
Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine
F1

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine

45m
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
F1

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

50m
Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
F1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

1 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP Styrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP

Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form Styrian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning
Formula 1

Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning

How Ricciardo banished his Monaco F1 ghosts in 2018
Formula 1

How Ricciardo banished his Monaco F1 ghosts in 2018

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Plus
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now Styrian GP
Formula 1

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus
Formula 1

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

Trending Today

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

Mercedes investigating if ‘wacky’ set-up contributed to Styrian GP struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if ‘wacky’ set-up contributed to Styrian GP struggles

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening" in Styrian F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening" in Styrian F1 race

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
50m
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
1 h
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Plus

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says BEN EDWARDS, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Plus

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Plus

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

OPINION: The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021

Latest news

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening" in Styrian F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Power unit glitch was "disheartening" in Styrian F1 race

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.