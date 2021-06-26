Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3 Next / Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace

By:

Daniel Ricciardo was left struggling to find an explanation after qualifying only 13th for the Styrian GP, nine places behind McLaren Formula 1 team mate Lando Norris.

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace

Daniel Ricciardo was left struggling to find an explanation after qualifying only 13th for the Styrian GP, nine places behind McLaren Formula 1 team mate Lando Norris.

The Australian was 0.5s shy of Norris in the Q2 session, and when told by his engineer after his final lap that he hadn’t made the cut he said he had no answers.

Ricciardo had been an encouraging second fastest in FP2 on Friday, which made his loss of performance all the more frustrating.

“I don't know,” he said when asked what has happened. “Today is what happened, a bit of a mystery, actually. We were obviously quick yesterday, and I know it's only Friday practice, and I didn't expect to be fighting for pole position today.

“But obviously we were pretty comfortable with everything. We put the car on track today and we are one second slower, pretty much. Then qualifying I think was a product also of this morning, we were just off the pace.

“Why? Not sure. But it was definitely one of those days, a bit of a frustrating one.

"So we'll obviously try to understand why and how. It's not like there was a lot of time here or there, it was just a little bit of lap time everywhere, and you try and improve a bit.

"But I just felt like everything I did, I was not really able to gain anything else out of the car.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

He explained that the team hadn’t made any major changes to the car overnight, and felt that he was edging closer to the limits as the weekend has progressed.

“We fine tuned a little bit. But nothing crazy, nothing which should explain being so far off today. And you obviously change the car to try to be quicker! So we definitely didn't expect this today.”

“In the high speed I tried to just carry a bit more. But I felt if I tried to carry a bit more then I'm looking at the edge of track limits, and just really struggling to keep it all on the track. And that's where I felt like I was kind of at the limit of everything.

“But the lap time never really got lower, it kind of just hovered around that area. One of those days I guess, we'll try to figure it out and look forward to tomorrow now, it's all we can do.”

Ricciardo agreed that having a second race weekend at the same venue will give him a chance to address the issues that hampered him in qualifying.

“I think coming back next week will also be a good thing, actually, to come back and have another crack. But after Le Castellet, I was pretty happy with the progress. Yesterday, I was like, 'alright, this is nice, it's starting to all come together.'

“And then you get a day like today where it's just like, what? I don't really know how that all happened. That's why now obviously I'm not happy, but I'm just choosing to laugh it off a little bit, and hopefully we just find a bit of a reason why.”

 

shares
comments

Related video

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Previous article

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Next article

Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint

Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

1 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

27 min
3
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1 d
4
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton

2 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen wants to "print out" proof rear wing led to Red Bull gains

1 h
Latest news
Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint
F1

Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint

7m
Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace
F1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace

9m
Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
F1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

24m
Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap
F1

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

27m
Verstappen wants to "print out" proof rear wing led to Red Bull gains
F1

Verstappen wants to "print out" proof rear wing led to Red Bull gains

1 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP
Formula 1

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP

How Ferrari is staying calm over an F1 tyre problem it can't yet solve
Formula 1

How Ferrari is staying calm over an F1 tyre problem it can't yet solve

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Trending Today

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

Verstappen wants to "print out" proof rear wing led to Red Bull gains
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen wants to "print out" proof rear wing led to Red Bull gains

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Plus

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says BEN EDWARDS, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers

Formula 1
7 h
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Plus

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams

Formula 1
20 h
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Plus

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

OPINION: The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2021

Latest news

Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas calls pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" after McLaren complaint

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.