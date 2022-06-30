Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car Next / Russell: Mercedes could match pace of Red Bull and Ferrari at Silverstone
Formula 1 Analysis

How Williams F1 update isn’t just a Red Bull clone

Williams has made extensive changes to the FW44 that will be trialled by Alex Albon at the British Grand Prix, as the team makes a concerted effort to increase the performance of the car.

Matt Somerfield
By:
How Williams F1 update isn’t just a Red Bull clone

While it’s obvious that the changes will have an effect on the external airflow stream, there’s also a considerable amount of work that's gone on under the bodywork in order to accommodate them.

It’s clear that there’s heavy influence in design decisions from both Ferrari and Red Bull, with the sidepods completely altered to take onboard a mixture of the design features seen on the leading pair.

While the overall design concept of its sidepods trend more towards Red Bull's RB18, and some others on the grid that have gravitated towards a downwashing ramp solution, it has a very similar inlet, undercut and flank shape to the Ferrari F1-75, with a wide but shallow mouth design used to supply cool air to the radiators housed within.

The radiators, various coolers, electronics and other ancillaries have all had to be modified and/or repositioned too. Not only in order that the sidepod bodywork can be adjusted but so that the engine cover could be redesigned too.

Williams FW44 rear detail

Williams FW44 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW44 engine detail

Williams FW44 engine detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Beneath the engine cover, where previously a pair of coolers were laid over the top of the power unit, there’s now just one cooler, taking up the type of position we’re used to seeing from Red Bull, McLaren and AlphaTauri.

If we take a look at the sidepod and engine cover bodywork before it is fitted to the cars, it’s pretty obvious to see just how different the two configurations are. The new layout, on the left below, features much wider and longer sidepod bodywork.

The engine cover is now much slimmer behind the airbox given the requisite changes that have been made to the size and position of the internal components.

Williams FW44 sidepod and engine cover comparison

Williams FW44 sidepod and engine cover comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

It’s also worth noting that the floor has also been treated to a design overhaul, with the FW44 now sporting a very different set of floor strakes on the leading edge of the underfloor tunnel. Meanwhile, the triangular-shaped floor edge wing has been discarded in favour of bringing the floor arc forward and altering its geometry.

Read Also:

A limitation on spares and the ability to use Silverstone as the basis for extensive back-to-back data collection means Nicolas Latifi will continue with the older-specification FW44 (bodywork, above right).

But the team is confident that it will see a sizeable performance boost with the new parts installed on Albon’s car.

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car
Previous article

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car
Next article

Russell: Mercedes could match pace of Red Bull and Ferrari at Silverstone

Russell: Mercedes could match pace of Red Bull and Ferrari at Silverstone
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP British GP
Formula 1

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari elements inspiring Alpine's F1 upgrades British GP
Formula 1

The Red Bull and Ferrari elements inspiring Alpine's F1 upgrades

Aston Martin's F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero British GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin's F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.