Previous / Williams: Russell very close to Hamilton's early F1 career level Next / Live: Watch McLaren F1's Monaco Grand Prix announcement
Formula 1 News

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves

By:

Twelve-time Formula 1 race winner Carlos Reutemann has left intensive care and been shifted to a general ward care in Rosario, Argentina, according to the latest reports in his home country.

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves

Reutemann was transferred from the Santa Fe Hospital to Rosario's Sanatorio Parque earlier this month after repeated episodes of internal bleeding due to a digestive haemorrhage.

The 79-year-old was reported stable on Monday but then suffered another haemorrhage the following day, after which it was decided to perform an enteroscopy.

An improvement in Reutemann’s condition was reported on Wednesday, with a medical bulletin saying the politician and former F1 racer is "lucid" and has not shown any further digestive bleeding after Tuesday's procedure. 

There was more positive news on Sunday when it was noted that the Argentinean senator's condition has improved, and he has been moved out of ICU.

Carlos Reutemann, Brabham BT44B

Carlos Reutemann, Brabham BT44B

Photo by: David Phipps

“This morning the national senator and former governor Carlos Reutemann, who has been hospitalized in Rosario since Saturday, May 8, after being in intensive care for several days, he was transferred to the general ward,” Argentine newspaper La Capital reported on its website.

Reutemann’s daughter Mariana also posted a photo of her father sitting on a hospital bed and reading a newspaper.

Reutemann contested 146 races between 1972 and 1982, during which he scored 12 victories, six pole positions and 46 podiums.

He was handed his debut at the 1972 Argentinian Grand Prix by then-Brabham chief Bernie Ecclestone alongside two-time world champion Graham Hill, and he went on to race for teams including Ferrari, Williams and Lotus.

In 1981, Reutemann came within one point of the world title having led for much of the season, losing out in the end to Brazilian Nelson Piquet. He also finished third in the championship on three occasions - in 1975, 1978 and 1980.

After his retirement from driving, having also made two World Rally Championship starts, Reutemann turned his attention to politics and has served in Argentina's senate since 2003.

He also served two terms as governor of his local state of Santa Fe and was even offered to run for the Argentinian presidency in 2003 but rejected the candidacy.

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Reutemann
Author Luis Ramírez

Luis Ramírez
F1 News: Mexico Grand Prix venue to become temporary hospital
Formula 1

F1 News: Mexico Grand Prix venue to become temporary hospital

WRC Rally Mexico to end early as more travel restrictions loom
WRC

WRC Rally Mexico to end early as more travel restrictions loom

Mexican president cuts Formula 1 grand prix's funding
Formula 1

Mexican president cuts Formula 1 grand prix's funding

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

