Renamed Stake F1 team reveals new logo
The former Alfa Romeo Formula 1 outfit has formally changed its name to Stake F1 Team as of January 1 and has unveiled its new logo and social media handles.
The new identity was originally flagged in the FIA entry last month as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.
That remains its official full identity – including the Kick Sauber chassis name – but the Swiss outfit will use the short version on a day-to-day basis.
The team had to find a new name for the next two seasons after its contract with Alfa Romeo was not extended beyond 2023 ahead of the arrival of full Audi branding in 2026.
Stake and Kick, which share common ownership, both featured on the car last season, with the latter taking priority in Australia, Spain, Belgium and Qatar. A special Kick livery was used at Spa.
The team is planning a high-profile launch of its new C44 in London on February 5, while rap singer Drake, an ambassador for Stake, was involved in today's social media activities associated with the name change.
Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi hinted that was just the start of an ambitious activation programme with the new identity.
"Last season represented the start of Stake's journey in F1, and the brand's new role headlining Stake F1 Team represents the natural and exciting next step on this path," said the Italian.
"Stake not only successfully tapped into F1's growing fan base to enhance its own community, but also introduced a completely new audience to the sport, something that benefitted not only our team but also everyone else in F1.
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43
"We had the opportunity to participate in some incredible activations with some of Stake's ambassadors, including Argentine football legend, Sergio Aguero and Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla.
"2024 will be a new page and the chance to do more, better, and reach even farther. We are looking forward to an even more exciting calendar of events in this new season."
Stake co-founder Edward Craven added: "We are thrilled with the opportunity to bring an electrifying and brand-new identity into our F1 team, kick-starting the F1 season with a bold team name, Stake F1 Team.
"Fuelled by deep passion for speed, innovation, and pushing boundaries, we are now ideally positioned to take the team to unprecedented heights from 2024 and beyond.
"The upcoming years will be a thrilling ride with some mind-blowing activations planned that will redefine excitement on and off the track. So, brace yourselves and stay tuned, as Stake F1 Team accelerates towards an exciting future!"
