Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Red Bull: "Wrong" to stick with current design for new RB20 car

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan thinks it would be wrong to simply roll over its current car design for its RB20 Formula 1 challenger despite the domination of 2023.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

The Milton Keynes-based outfit has been in a class of its own throughout the season, having won all but one grand prix so far as it captured both drivers' and constructors' championships.

But while its current RB19 still has a performance edge on everyone else, the fact that rivals like McLaren are giving Red Bull a harder time shows that the field is compressing.

Ahead of a winter where teams like Mercedes and Ferrari are expected to make big changes to their cars, Red Bull knows it cannot get complacent when it comes to eking out improvements to its 2023 challenger.

Monaghan has revealed that while the team will not unleash a radical departure over the current design for its 2024 car, it has to find gains if it is going to keep the opposition at bay.

"It would be wrong of us to just leave it alone because our opposition is getting a bit closer," he said.

"But the rules are quite tight compared to what we've had in previous years and with previous generations of car, where we could do a little bit more and move things around.

"It perhaps wouldn't surprise you if I said it [the 2024 car] will be an evolution of the current car, as it will be a bit foolish to throw this concept away.

"But equally, we've got to make some progress. We've got to find some lap time. The opposition is on us and if they do a step, then we'd better have a bigger step.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

"But it [the RB20] carries over a lot of the lessons and benefits of the current car, and then from Bahrain next year, we'll see whether we've done a good enough job."

One bonus that Red Bull has with its 2024 car design is that it will have more wind tunnel time than it had for the RB19.

Last year, the squad was held back by a 10% reduction in wind tunnel and CFD running as part of its sanction for breaching the cost cap in 2021. That penalty has now passed.

PLUS: Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Monaghan has echoed thoughts from other team members that the limits it faced last year taught it to be incredibly efficient with its work – something that will help it a lot even with more running.

"It forced us to look again at the efficiency with which we do tests in the wind tunnel environment and in CFD," he said.

"And whilst everybody has a restriction, everybody wants the efficiency, so that caused us to make some small improvements.

"I don't think they will be revolutionary, but any of those refinements we will keep as our benefit because, as we get a few more morsels of testing, then we use those morsels more efficiently."

shares
comments
Previous article Why standing waves and tyre graining will be huge challenges in Vegas
Next article Albon: "Stars should align" for Williams in cold Las Vegas F1 race
Jonathan Noble
More
Jonathan Noble
F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries

F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries

McLaren: 2024 F1 car changes have to go beyond just aero

McLaren: 2024 F1 car changes have to go beyond just aero

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

McLaren: 2024 F1 car changes have to go beyond just aero McLaren: 2024 F1 car changes have to go beyond just aero

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Red Bull Racing
More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull admits F1 engine countdown is "nerve-wracking" and "exciting"

Red Bull admits F1 engine countdown is "nerve-wracking" and "exciting"

Formula 1

Red Bull admits F1 engine countdown is "nerve-wracking" and "exciting" Red Bull admits F1 engine countdown is "nerve-wracking" and "exciting"

Horner clarifies “intention” remark over Perez F1 future

Horner clarifies “intention” remark over Perez F1 future

Formula 1

Horner clarifies “intention” remark over Perez F1 future Horner clarifies “intention” remark over Perez F1 future

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Latest news

Krack: 'Lights never went off' at Aston Martin factory during F1 slump

Krack: 'Lights never went off' at Aston Martin factory during F1 slump

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Krack: 'Lights never went off' at Aston Martin factory during F1 slump Krack: 'Lights never went off' at Aston Martin factory during F1 slump

Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

Road Road racing

Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill

How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill

MISC General
Gran Turismo film

How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill

F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries

F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries F1 teams reveal special Las Vegas GP liveries

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe